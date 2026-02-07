T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Rohit Sharma, Jay Shah To Unveil ICC Trophy At Mumbai's Wankhede Ahead Of IND Vs USA Clash

Former India captain Rohit Sharma will return to his home ground Wankhede Stadium during the IND vs USA clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Sharma lifted the T20 World Cup with India in 2024 and retired from the format. Now an ICC ambassador, Rohit will be in Mumbai during the opening ceremony alongside ICC chairman Jay Shah.

The tournament trophy will be greeted by ICC Chairman Jay Shah and former India captain Rohit Sharma - who led the defending champions to glory at the previous edition in 2024 - who, accompanied by 20 children representing every participating country, will formally declare the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 open.

Following the trophy’s arrival, fans will be treated to headline singing and dance showcases, with chart-topping star Badshah delivering a high-energy live performance before Nora Fatehi takes centre stage for a dynamic dance spectacular, supported by a large cast of dancers. The ceremony culminates with both artists coming together for a grand finale.

Fans will be treated to a spectacle during the opening ceremony. The stadium was light up in preparation for the grand festivities, with LED panels and lights installed for the grand celebration.

After the opening ceremony, India will begin their title defence when they take on the USA side. Suryakumar Yadav and Co will hope to continue their red hot form, having dominated the format since their success in the last edition.