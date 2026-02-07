 T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Rohit Sharma, Jay Shah To Unveil ICC Trophy At Mumbai's Wankhede Ahead Of IND Vs USA Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsT20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Rohit Sharma, Jay Shah To Unveil ICC Trophy At Mumbai's Wankhede Ahead Of IND Vs USA Clash

T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Rohit Sharma, Jay Shah To Unveil ICC Trophy At Mumbai's Wankhede Ahead Of IND Vs USA Clash

Former India captain Rohit Sharma will unveil the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 trophy alongside Jay Shah at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Rohit led the Indian team to the title in 2024 and was named brand ambassador for the 2026 edition. The Hit-Man will be in attendance at the opening ceremony before the IND vs USA clash.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 04:56 PM IST
article-image

Former India captain Rohit Sharma will return to his home ground Wankhede Stadium during the IND vs USA clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Sharma lifted the T20 World Cup with India in 2024 and retired from the format. Now an ICC ambassador, Rohit will be in Mumbai during the opening ceremony alongside ICC chairman Jay Shah.

The tournament trophy will be greeted by ICC Chairman Jay Shah and former India captain Rohit Sharma - who led the defending champions to glory at the previous edition in 2024 - who, accompanied by 20 children representing every participating country, will formally declare the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 open.

Following the trophy’s arrival, fans will be treated to headline singing and dance showcases, with chart-topping star Badshah delivering a high-energy live performance before Nora Fatehi takes centre stage for a dynamic dance spectacular, supported by a large cast of dancers. The ceremony culminates with both artists coming together for a grand finale.

Fans will be treated to a spectacle during the opening ceremony. The stadium was light up in preparation for the grand festivities, with LED panels and lights installed for the grand celebration.

FPJ Shorts
JEE Main 2026: CFI Flags 17 Errors In JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key; Demands Bonus Marks for 10 Questions
JEE Main 2026: CFI Flags 17 Errors In JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key; Demands Bonus Marks for 10 Questions
Zero-Duty Access For 800–1,600 cc US Motorcycles Under India-US Trade Pact To Boost Harley-Davidson: Official
Zero-Duty Access For 800–1,600 cc US Motorcycles Under India-US Trade Pact To Boost Harley-Davidson: Official
Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Will Ayush Sajeev Get Eliminated In Week 4? Fans Spot Clues Ahead Of Eviction Episode
Bigg Boss Marathi 6: Will Ayush Sajeev Get Eliminated In Week 4? Fans Spot Clues Ahead Of Eviction Episode
AEPC Welcomes India-US Trade Framework As Textiles And Apparel Sector Set For Major Export Boost
AEPC Welcomes India-US Trade Framework As Textiles And Apparel Sector Set For Major Export Boost
Read Also
IND Vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026: What's Banned & What's Allowed Inside The Stadium
article-image

After the opening ceremony, India will begin their title defence when they take on the USA side. Suryakumar Yadav and Co will hope to continue their red hot form, having dominated the format since their success in the last edition.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Suffer Major Setback As Afghan Star Rahmanullah Gurbaz Pulls Out Of...
PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Suffer Major Setback As Afghan Star Rahmanullah Gurbaz Pulls Out Of...
T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Rohit Sharma, Jay Shah To Unveil ICC Trophy At Mumbai's...
T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Rohit Sharma, Jay Shah To Unveil ICC Trophy At Mumbai's...
WI Vs SCO: Shimron Hetmyer Slams First Half-Century Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Stunning Eden...
WI Vs SCO: Shimron Hetmyer Slams First Half-Century Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Stunning Eden...
'What Have You Done...': Netizens React To Max O'Dowd's Drop Catch As Pakistan Survive T20 World Cup...
'What Have You Done...': Netizens React To Max O'Dowd's Drop Catch As Pakistan Survive T20 World Cup...
RCB United? Manchester United Owners Make ₹16,300 Crore Bid For Reigning IPL, WPL Champions As...
RCB United? Manchester United Owners Make ₹16,300 Crore Bid For Reigning IPL, WPL Champions As...