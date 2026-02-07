IND Vs PAK Boycott Controversy: PCB Approaches ICC For Dialogue To Resolve T20 World Cup Row Ahead Of Feb 15 Clash

The ICC and PCB are engaged in talks as they seek a resolution to the ongoing boycott controversy. The Pakistan government on Sunday announced a boycott of the IND vs PAK game in Colombo on February 15. The ICC have since threatened the PCB with sanctions should they not take the field.
Boycotts though rare, are not an uncommon thing in ICC events. PCB invoked a force majeure clause. The world body has now sought justification and proof of mitigation, with the IND vs PAK game now a week away.
More to follow...
