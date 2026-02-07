 IND Vs PAK Boycott Controversy: PCB Approaches ICC For Dialogue To Resolve T20 World Cup Row Ahead Of Feb 15 Clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND Vs PAK Boycott Controversy: PCB Approaches ICC For Dialogue To Resolve T20 World Cup Row Ahead Of Feb 15 Clash

IND Vs PAK Boycott Controversy: PCB Approaches ICC For Dialogue To Resolve T20 World Cup Row Ahead Of Feb 15 Clash

The ICC and PCB are now engaged in dialogue over a resolution of the IND vs PAK boycott saga. Pakistan government had announced a boycott of the Feb 15 game, while PCB also invoked a 'force majeure' clause. The ICC have now sought justification for the same, while seeking proof mitigation.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 05:51 PM IST
article-image

The ICC and PCB are engaged in talks as they seek a resolution to the ongoing boycott controversy. The Pakistan government on Sunday announced a boycott of the IND vs PAK game in Colombo on February 15. The ICC have since threatened the PCB with sanctions should they not take the field.

Boycotts though rare, are not an uncommon thing in ICC events. PCB invoked a force majeure clause. The world body has now sought justification and proof of mitigation, with the IND vs PAK game now a week away.

More to follow...

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs PAK Boycott Controversy: PCB Approaches ICC For Dialogue To Resolve T20 World Cup Row Ahead Of Feb 15 Clash
IND Vs PAK Boycott Controversy: PCB Approaches ICC For Dialogue To Resolve T20 World Cup Row Ahead Of Feb 15 Clash
'Indus River Water Will Serve India’s Needs Only, Not Pakistan,' Says Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil In Jaipur
'Indus River Water Will Serve India’s Needs Only, Not Pakistan,' Says Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil In Jaipur
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 6 Killed, 9 Injured As Speeding Container Hits Stranded Passengers On Mathura Expressway | VIDEO
Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: 6 Killed, 9 Injured As Speeding Container Hits Stranded Passengers On Mathura Expressway | VIDEO
Pakistan Faces Twin Risks Of Unrest And Mass Migration As Unemployment Deepens
Pakistan Faces Twin Risks Of Unrest And Mass Migration As Unemployment Deepens
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs PAK Boycott Controversy: PCB Approaches ICC For Dialogue To Resolve T20 World Cup Row Ahead...
IND Vs PAK Boycott Controversy: PCB Approaches ICC For Dialogue To Resolve T20 World Cup Row Ahead...
'Chakka Maarna Gaye...': Mohammed Kaif, Deep Dasgupta Brutally Troll Babar Azam On Air After PAK VS...
'Chakka Maarna Gaye...': Mohammed Kaif, Deep Dasgupta Brutally Troll Babar Azam On Air After PAK VS...
PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Suffer Major Setback As Afghan Star Rahmanullah Gurbaz Pulls Out Of...
PSL 2026: Peshawar Zalmi Suffer Major Setback As Afghan Star Rahmanullah Gurbaz Pulls Out Of...
T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Rohit Sharma, Jay Shah To Unveil ICC Trophy At Mumbai's...
T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Rohit Sharma, Jay Shah To Unveil ICC Trophy At Mumbai's...
WI Vs SCO: Shimron Hetmyer Slams First Half-Century Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Stunning Eden...
WI Vs SCO: Shimron Hetmyer Slams First Half-Century Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Stunning Eden...