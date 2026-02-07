 IND VS USA Toss Update: India Batting First In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Opener, Jasprit Bumrah Unwell
USA captain Monank Patel has won the toss and opted to field first in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash against India. The Men in Blue are defending champions and will hope to get their tournament off to a flyer at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 06:50 PM IST
India will be batting first in their first game of the title defence. USA captain Monank Patel has won the toss and opted to field first in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash. The Men in Blue are defending champions and will hope to get their tournament off to a flyer at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the IND vs USA game due to illnes. In his absence, Mohammed Siraj was named in the playing XI. Siraj was only added to the Indian team yesterday, having landed in Mumbai as Harshit Rana's replacement.

India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy

USA Playing XI: Andries Gous(w), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Monank Patel(c), Milind Kumar, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Shubham Ranjane, Harmeet Singh, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

IND vs USA Live Streaming

Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters of all ICC events in India. The U19 World Cup 2026 will also as a result be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming for the same can also be found on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs USA match kick starts at 7:00 PM IST.

