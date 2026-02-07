 IND Vs USA: India In Trouble! Hosts Lose 3 Wickets In An Over As Shivam Dube Gets Golden Duck At Wankhede
India's big-hitting brigade came to a halt in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener against USA at the Wankhede Stadium. Shadley van Schalkwyk struck thrice in one over as the defending champions slipped to a concerning 46/4 at the end of the powerplay. India's Shivam Dube and Abhishek Sharma both got ducks, while Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma did not convert their good starts in Mumbai.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 08:01 PM IST
India's big-hitting brigade came to a halt in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 opener against USA at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first on Saturday, the Men in Blue did not have the best of starts on a day they were expected to dominated. While many expected the hosts to batter 300, those expectations went quickly out of the door after a stunning collapse.

India had motored along to 44/1 in 5 overs. However, things unraveled soon enough for the Men in Blue. Ishan Kishan smashed one straight to mid-off. Tilak Varma was the next to go, miscuing a pull shot. Finallly, Shivam Dube departed for a golden duck to hand Shadley van Schalkwyk three wickets in an over.

India's innings got off to the worst possible start on Saturday. Abhishek Sharma

