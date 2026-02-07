 'Indians Vs Indians': Ireland Cricket Takes Dig At India Vs USA ICC T20 C26 Clash As American Squad Features 8 Indian-Origin Players
HomeSports'Indians Vs Indians': Ireland Cricket Takes Dig At India Vs USA ICC T20 C26 Clash As American Squad Features 8 Indian-Origin Players

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 08:38 PM IST
Ireland Cricket Takes Dig At India Vs USA ICC T20 C26 Clash As American Squad Features 8 Indian-Origin Players | X

Mumbai, February 7: Ireland Cricket shared a hilarious post and took a dig at the India vs USA clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. The Ireland Cricket termed the game "Indians Vs Indians" as USA features several Indian players in their squad.

Ireland Cricket took to its social media account and wrote, "Coming up next in the T20WC, it is the Cowboys versus the Indians. Somehow, this storyline is unlikely to play out like those old Western movies. Actually, some would say it is Indians vs. Indians, but let's not go there."

The American Cricket Team features eight Indian-origin cricketers while one Pakistan-origin and two South Africa-origin cricketers. Few fans are also claiming that the game is "Aadhar Card Vs Green Card" game.

The Indian-origin players in the USA cricket team are:

1. Monank Patel (C)

2. Saurabh Netravalkar

3. Harmeet Singh

4. Shubham Ranjane

5. Milind Kumar

6. Saiteja Mukkamalla

7. Sanjay Krishnamurthi

8. Mohammad Mohsin

Indian captain Suryakumar Tadav won the toss and opted to bat first against USA. Team India was seen struggling against the USA bowling attack and the American side got few early wickets.

Indian opener Abhishek Sharma was dismissed for a "Golden Duck", also Shivam Dube was dismissed on the first ball without even scoring a single run. Indian Team managed to 117/7 in their 17 overs as Suyakumar Yadav scored his first half-century of the tournament.

