 'IND vs USA Match Also Part Of India-US Trade Deal?' Netizens Mock India Losing Early Wickets In ICC T20 WC26 Opener At Mumbai's Wankhede
India’s cricket team faced a shock defeat against the USA in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Fans took to social media, joking that India’s poor performance was part of the India–US trade deal. Many expressed surprise at the USA’s strong showing, blending cricket analysis with humorous political references.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 08:33 PM IST
Mumbai: Team India’s struggle against the US at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in the opening T20 World Cup 2026 match on Saturday, February 7, has sparked a wave of sharp reactions on social media, with users sarcastically mocking the team and joking that the poor performance was part of the India–US trade deal. As the USA team put up a strong fight, many fans were left stunned, and social media erupted with a flurry of reactions.

Was this #INDvsUSA match also part of the India US Trade deal? Surrender Modi compromised India's interest as he bowed down in front of Trump !!

"Doobte ko tinke ka bhi sahara nahi hai"

"Perhaps we shouldn’t have mocked Pakistan for struggling against Netherlands. We are off to a modest start here."

T20 World Cup 2026: England Begin Title Quest Against Spirited Nepal At Wankhede Stadium
T20 World Cup 2026: England Begin Title Quest Against Spirited Nepal At Wankhede Stadium
US-Iran Nuclear Talks Resume In Muscat With Cautious Optimism As Threats Continue
US-Iran Nuclear Talks Resume In Muscat With Cautious Optimism As Threats Continue
T20 World Cup 2026: Shepherd's Fiery Hat-Trick, Hetmyer's Blazing Fifty Power West Indies To 35-Run Win Over Scotland
T20 World Cup 2026: Shepherd's Fiery Hat-Trick, Hetmyer's Blazing Fifty Power West Indies To 35-Run Win Over Scotland
Caught On Camera: Speeding Scorpio Rams Into 10-Year-Old Girl While Returning From School In Gurugram
Caught On Camera: Speeding Scorpio Rams Into 10-Year-Old Girl While Returning From School In Gurugram

Another user mocked, "Trade deal mai Indian Batsmen include nahi kiye the kya"

"USA is not easy to deal with in Cricket as well. Well, hope this one ends well."

How is the USA dominating everything from politics to cricket???? In the first match of the World Cup, the players are doing “whatever they feel is right”, but is this really enough???

The India–US trade deal also had a “lose one cricket match to us” clause from the US side. That was their main reason for reducing tariffs.

