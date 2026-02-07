Atulya 4.0 Law Fest Turns Classroom Theory Into Courtroom Reality With Mock Trials And Mediation Simulations

Mock trials along with negotiation and mediation simulations formed the academic core of Atulya 4.0, the flagship intellectual festival of the School of Law, SVKM’s NMIMS Navi Mumbai. |

Navi Mumbai: Mock trials along with negotiation and mediation simulations formed the academic core of Atulya 4.0, the flagship intellectual festival of the School of Law, SVKM’s NMIMS Navi Mumbai.

Theme Rooted in Mumbai's Legacy

Held on February 4 and 5, the fest brought together more than 2,000 students from institutions across the country.

Centred on the theme “The Bombay Beyond: People, Portraits and Politics”, Atulya 4.0 used Mumbai’s legal and socio-political legacy as a backdrop to expose students to real-world dispute resolution and advocacy processes.

Mock Trials Recreate Courtroom Dynamics

The mock trial events recreated courtroom environments, requiring participants to argue cases, examine witnesses, present evidence and respond to judicial questioning, offering a realistic understanding of trial advocacy.

Alongside courtroom simulations, negotiation and mediation exercises attracted strong participation. Students engaged in structured role-plays that mirrored commercial disputes, policy negotiations and community conflicts. These simulations tested participants’ ability to communicate persuasively, balance competing interests, arrive at settlements and apply legal principles outside adversarial court settings.

Assessment of Professional Competencies

Events such as Negotiator’s Dilemma and mediation simulations highlighted the importance of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in contemporary legal practice. Participants were assessed on strategy, ethical reasoning, collaboration and outcome-oriented thinking, reflecting the skills increasingly demanded of modern legal professionals.

Dr. Arun Sharma, Director, SVKM’s NMIMS Navi Mumbai, said that such simulations were essential in bridging the gap between classroom learning and professional practice. He noted that mock trials, negotiation and mediation exercises helped students develop judgment, empathy and leadership, preparing them for the complexities of litigation and dispute resolution.

Over the years, Atulya has evolved into a prominent intellectual platform within the legal education ecosystem. By placing mock trials and negotiation-based learning at its centre, the festival demonstrated how college-led initiatives were shaping practice-ready lawyers equipped to navigate courts, boardrooms and mediation tables alike.

