Who Is Shadley van Schalkwyk? USA's South Africa Born Pacer Rocks India In T20 World Cup Clash At Wankhede

Shadley van Schalkwyk rocked India's title defence early with an excellent over in the IND vs USA clash. Bowling the final over of the powerplay, the USA pacer cleaned up the Indian top order to have the hosts reeling at the Wankhede Stadium. The 37-year-old dismissed Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan and Shivam Dube to make his mark at ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Van Schalkwyk is a veteran in the USA side. Born in South Africa, the pacer moved to the United States, first joining up to play Minor League Cricket. He has since made his debut in both T20Is and ODIs, becoming a regular for the USA outfit.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Schalkwyk started his career in native South Africa before moving to the USA. The fast bowler did not make it past the domestic set up despite toiling hard in first class cricket. He made his domestic cricket debut for Western Province in 2008 and played 97 FC games.

Schalkwyk made his debut for the USA cricket team in a T20I against Canada in April 2024. He was part of their squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Schalkwyk made his ODI debut against Canada in August 2024.

The right-arm pacer has 167 runs and 17 wickets in 13 ODIs. He has scored 104 runs and dismissed 18 batters in the shortest format.