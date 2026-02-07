WI Vs SCO: Romario Shepherd Takes Hat-Trick Vs Scotland, Strikes 4 Times In 5 Balls In T20 World Cup 2026 | VIDEO

West Indies' Romario Shepherd was on cloud 9 after an excellent performance with the ball at the Eden Gardens. Shepherd single-handedly ended Scotland's chances of putting up a fight with a stellar hat-trick in the 18th over of the clash. The RCB all-rounder picked up a 5-wicket haul, helping the Men in Maroon to a 35-run victory.

Bowling the 17th over of the innings, Shepherd had Matthew Cross caught at backward point. He followed it up with the wicket of Michael Leask, who miscued a big hit down to long on. With the chance of a hat-trick, Shepherd hit the target, knocking over Oliver Davidson.

Shepherd finished the game in dramatic fashion as he ripped through the tail with four wickets in five deliveries -- including Matthew Cross, Michael Leask and Oliver Davidson off successive balls -- to complete his second T20I hat-trick in four months.

He later added Safyaan Sharif to register his maiden five-wicket haul, returning with outstanding figures of 5/20 in three overs. He had also taken a hat-trick against Bangladesh in October.