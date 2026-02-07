 'What Have You Done...': Netizens React To Max O'Dowd's Drop Catch As Pakistan Survive T20 World Cup Scare
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'What Have You Done...': Netizens React To Max O'Dowd's Drop Catch As Pakistan Survive T20 World Cup Scare

'What Have You Done...': Netizens React To Max O'Dowd's Drop Catch As Pakistan Survive T20 World Cup Scare

Pakistan survived a potential upset in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Needing 29 off 12 balls, all signs were pointing towards a shock Netherlands win in Colombo. However, Max O'Dowd dropped Faheem Ashraf's catch at long on, which turned the game around. Ashraf blasted 29 to win the game and clinch the player of the match award.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
article-image

Netherlands let history slip from their hands in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Dutch side had turned the game around and were on the cusp of a shock win in Colombo.

Pakistan needed 29 off 12 balls with Faheem Ashraf on strike. The left-hander smoked a 6 before miscuing a hit down to long on. Max O'Dowd came running in, but dropped a rather regulation catch. The left-handed Ashraf made the most of the reprieve and sealed a nervy 3-wicket win for Pakistan.

Following the drop catch, Ashraf slammed two more sixes and a boundary to pick up 24 off the Logan van Beek over. Pakistan reduced the equation from a daunting 29 off 12 to just 5 off the final over.

The Netherlands players were distraught, and so were many watching the game on their screens.

FPJ Shorts
'What Have You Done...': Netizens React To Max O'Dowd's Drop Catch As Pakistan Survive T20 World Cup Scare
'What Have You Done...': Netizens React To Max O'Dowd's Drop Catch As Pakistan Survive T20 World Cup Scare
Mary Kom Actor Sunil Thapa, Who Played Priyanka Chopra's Coach, Dies At 68 While Undergoing Treatment At Kathmandu Hospital
Mary Kom Actor Sunil Thapa, Who Played Priyanka Chopra's Coach, Dies At 68 While Undergoing Treatment At Kathmandu Hospital
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification For 637 Positions Out At iocl.com; Check Important Dates & Other Details Here
IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification For 637 Positions Out At iocl.com; Check Important Dates & Other Details Here
'We Were Waiting To Cut Cake': Delhi Biker's Parents Were Awaiting Him For Anniversary Celebrations When Fatal Crash Occured
'We Were Waiting To Cut Cake': Delhi Biker's Parents Were Awaiting Him For Anniversary Celebrations When Fatal Crash Occured
Read Also
Salman Agha's Stunned Reaction Goes Viral As Michael Levitt Hits Massive Six Off Shaheen Afridi's...
article-image

How netizens reacted to Max O'Dowd's dropped catch

The internet was quick to lodge their reactions to O'Dowd's dropped effort. Much of the frustration was directed by Indian fans, given the recent IND vs PAK controversy and boycott claims. Had Pakistan lost to the Netherlands, they would have been at a serious risk of being eliminated in the group stage.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'What Have You Done...': Netizens React To Max O'Dowd's Drop Catch As Pakistan Survive T20 World Cup...
'What Have You Done...': Netizens React To Max O'Dowd's Drop Catch As Pakistan Survive T20 World Cup...
RCB United? Manchester United Owners Make ₹16,300 Crore Bid For Reigning IPL, WPL Champions As...
RCB United? Manchester United Owners Make ₹16,300 Crore Bid For Reigning IPL, WPL Champions As...
PAK vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Survives Scare After Securing A Narrow 3-Wicket...
PAK vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Survives Scare After Securing A Narrow 3-Wicket...
PCB Likely To End Boycott Crisis In Lieu Of Increased Revenues From ICC: Report
PCB Likely To End Boycott Crisis In Lieu Of Increased Revenues From ICC: Report
'Bro Thinks He's Abhishek Sharma': Saim Ayub's Flashy No-Look Shot Fails, Sparks Hilarious Memes...
'Bro Thinks He's Abhishek Sharma': Saim Ayub's Flashy No-Look Shot Fails, Sparks Hilarious Memes...