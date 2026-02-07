'What Have You Done...': Netizens React To Max O'Dowd's Drop Catch As Pakistan Survive T20 World Cup Scare

Netherlands let history slip from their hands in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The Dutch side had turned the game around and were on the cusp of a shock win in Colombo.

Pakistan needed 29 off 12 balls with Faheem Ashraf on strike. The left-hander smoked a 6 before miscuing a hit down to long on. Max O'Dowd came running in, but dropped a rather regulation catch. The left-handed Ashraf made the most of the reprieve and sealed a nervy 3-wicket win for Pakistan.

Following the drop catch, Ashraf slammed two more sixes and a boundary to pick up 24 off the Logan van Beek over. Pakistan reduced the equation from a daunting 29 off 12 to just 5 off the final over.

The Netherlands players were distraught, and so were many watching the game on their screens.

How netizens reacted to Max O'Dowd's dropped catch

The internet was quick to lodge their reactions to O'Dowd's dropped effort. Much of the frustration was directed by Indian fans, given the recent IND vs PAK controversy and boycott claims. Had Pakistan lost to the Netherlands, they would have been at a serious risk of being eliminated in the group stage.

