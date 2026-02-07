PAK vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Survives Scare After Securing A Narrow 3-Wicket Victory Against Netherlands

Pakistan managed to escape with a narrow victory against the Netherlands in a tense ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 encounter, surviving a spirited challenge from the Dutch side that pushed the Men in Green to the limit.

Batting first, the Netherlands posted a competitive total, showing resilience and intent despite losing wickets at regular intervals. Their batters played fearlessly, taking on Pakistan’s attack and ensuring the target remained tricky on a surface that offered assistance to both batters and bowlers.

In reply, Pakistan’s chase was far from smooth. Early wickets and mounting pressure brought back memories of past stumbles, as the Netherlands bowlers kept things tight and forced errors. The game went down to the wire, with Pakistan needing calm heads in the final overs to avoid a major upset.

Ultimately, Pakistan held their nerve just in time, edging past the Netherlands to register a crucial win. While the victory earned them valuable points, the match served as a warning sign. The Netherlands once again proved they are no pushovers in global tournaments, while Pakistan will look to address their inconsistencies as they move forward in the World Cup.