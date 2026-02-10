Pakistan Govt Directs PAK National Cricket Team To Take The Field For Match Against India At ICC T20 WC26 On Feb 15

Pakistan Govt Directs Pakistan National Cricket Team To Take The Field For Match Against India At ICC T20 WC26 On Feb 15 | X

Islamabad, February 9: The Pakistan Government on Monday officially announced that they have now allowed the Pakistan Cricket Team to take the field in the match against India at ICC T20 World Cup 2026. The match will be held on February 15 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Earlier, Pakistan Government had asked the Pakistan Cricket Team not to take the field in the match against India. However, it has now taken a u-turn from its decision to boycott the match.

Pakistan Govt Social Media Post

The Government of Pakistan took to its official social media account, which is banned in India and said, "In view of the outcomes achieved in multilateral discussions, as well as the request of friendly countries, the Government of Pakistan directs the Pakistan National Cricket Team to take the field on February 15, 2026, for its scheduled fixture in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Urge To End Boycott

As per reports from Pakistan media, the decision has been taken after Bangladesh and Sri Lanka urged Pakistan to end their boycott and play the game against India on February 15.

Bangladesh Cricket Board requested Pakistan to play the game for the benefit of the entire cricket eco system.

BCB President Thanks PCB

BCB President Md Aminul Islam said, "We are deeply moved by Pakistan’s efforts to go above and beyond in supporting Bangladesh during this period. Long may our brotherhood flourish."

He also said, "Following my short visit to Pakistan yesterday and given the forthcoming outcomes of our discussions, I request Pakistan to play the ICC T20 World Cup game on 15 February against India for the benefit of the entire cricket eco system."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sri Lanka President Speaks To Pakistan PM

As per reports from the Pakistan media, the Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had a conversation with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Shahbaz in which he requested the Pakistan PM to end the boycott and take part in the game against India.