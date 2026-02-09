Pakistan Takes U-Turn On Boycott, To Play Against India At ICC T20 WC26 As Per Schedule After Sri Lanka President Requests PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Takes U-Turn On Boycott, To Play Against India At ICC T20 WC26 | (Credits: Twitter)

Islamabad, February 9: Pakistan has taken a U-turn on its stance to boycott the match against India at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on February 15. The match will be held as per the schedule at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The Pakistani media have confirmed the decision taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday.

Decision Followed PM-President Call

As per Pakistan media, the decision has been taken after a telephonic conversation between Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

During the call, the two leaders discussed the high-profile India vs Pakistan fixture and the Sri Lankan President requested Pakistan PM to play the match as per the schedule in their country.

Sri Lanka Cites Longstanding Cricket Ties

During the conversation, President Dissanayake recalled Pakistan's support for Sri Lanka Cricket during the times of terrorism incidents, noting that Pakistan continued to tour Sri Lanka despite security challenges. He added that Pakistan has always prioritised its long-standing relationship with Sri Lanka.

As per reports from Pakistan media, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed these sentiments and also acknowledged Sri Lanka's support for Pakistan during difficult times. He also pointed out that the Sri Lankan team recently toured Pakistan despite challenges and called it an "unforgettable step" for Pakistan cricket and fans.

Solidarity With Bangladesh

Pakistan had earlier decided not to play against Indian in solidarity with Bangladesh after their exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 after they requested to change their venue from India to Sri Lanka, citing security concerns.

Constructive Dialogue

The decision has been taken after dialogue between BCB, PCB and ICC after ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja arrived in Lahore for talks to end India vs Pakistan match boycott. The ICC also released a statement and claimed that they had a positive talks and announced that there will be no penalty or sanctions against Bangladesh and also promised to give hosting rights of an ICC event between 2028 to 2031.