'I Am Against It': Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit Voices Opposition To India-Pakistan Encounter At ICC T20 World Cup; Video

The decision by Pakistan to play against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has stirred strong reactions in India, with filmmaker Ashoke Pandit voicing sharp criticism. Pakistan’s government announced a dramatic reversal of its earlier boycott threat, directing its national team to take the field against India in their Group A match scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka after intense pressure from international cricket bodies and friendly nations.

However, Pandit, known for his outspoken views, said he strongly disagrees with the two teams facing off. “I am against it. India should not play against Pakistan, which is a terrorist nation. This is against the emotions of the people and our security forces personnel who laid down their lives for the nation. I am against any kind of sports or business with Pakistan. As a citizen of India, I don't agree with this,” said Pandit. His remarks reflected a segment of public sentiment that believes political issues should override sporting ties with Pakistan.

The reversal follows days of diplomatic and cricket board negotiations after Pakistan initially signalled it might boycott the match in protest when the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was excluded from the tournament schedule due to venue and security disagreements. Pressure on Pakistan intensified as the match was seen as commercially and culturally one of the marquee fixtures of the tournament.

The India‑Pakistan encounter remains one of world cricket’s most watched fixtures, transcending sport and drawing global viewership. With the match back on the schedule, attention has now shifted to reactions from players, administrators, and fans as the February 15 clash approaches.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has issued a bold and uncompromising response to warnings of possible sanctions from the International Cricket Council (ICC) over Pakistan’s threatened boycott of its T20 World Cup match against India, a fixture that has become one of the most contentious issues in global cricket.

Addressing the mounting pressure and speculation during a recent press interaction, Naqvi brushed aside concerns about punitive action from the ICC, asserting that neither he nor the Pakistani establishment felt intimidated by such warnings. In his remarks, he invoked the name of Asim Munir, saying “everyone knows our Field Marshall … we are not worried about any sanctions.”

Naqvi’s comments came amid escalating tensions over Pakistan’s stance on the February 15 Group A match against India, scheduled to be played in Colombo as part of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The controversy began when the Government of Pakistan initially signalled it might boycott the game in protest after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was excluded from the tournament structure over security and venue concerns. Pakistan had signalled solidarity with Bangladesh, raising geopolitical sensitivities and prompting the ICC to urge dialogue to preserve the tournament’s integrity.