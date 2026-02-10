Sachin Tendulkar Gifts His Test Jersey To Team India U‑19 Captain Ayush Mhatre After ICC World Cup Triumph; Video

Image: Ayush Mhatre/Instagram

In a heartfelt and memorable gesture, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar presented his personal Test jersey to Ayush Mhatre, captain of India’s U‑19 team, following their historic triumph at the ICC U‑19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026.

India clinched the prestigious title by defeating England in the final in Harare, Zimbabwe, marking their sixth U‑19 World Cup victory, a performance that captured the attention of cricket fans nationwide.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Upon returning home, Mhatre, who played a pivotal leadership role throughout the tournament, was greeted with celebrations. During the welcome events, he met Tendulkar, widely regarded as the “God of Cricket,” who gifted him the signed Test jersey. The jersey bore a personal message from the cricketing great wishing Mhatre success in his future career, a keepsake that will undoubtedly inspire the young captain as he rises through the ranks.

This special tribute from Tendulkar not only celebrates Mhatre’s leadership and India’s U‑19 success but also reinforces the legacy and continuity of Indian cricket, as established stars support and uplift the next generation.

'Jo Bhi Hai Vaibhav Ki Wajah Se Hai': Ayush Mhatre's Dressing Room Moment With Vaibhav Suryavanshi Goes Viral After ICC U19 WC Triumph; Video

India’s historic sixth Under-19 World Cup title was capped not just by silverware, but by a moment of humility that won hearts across the cricketing world. As celebrations unfolded in the dressing room, Indian skipper Ayush Mhatre was asked a pointed question that summed up the magnitude of the achievement:

“Captain, aapki captaincy mein humne 6th time World Cup jeeta hai. Kya kehna chahenge?” Mhatre’s response was instant, honest, and telling. “Jo bhi hai Vaibhav ki wajah se hai,” said Mhatre.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With that single line, the young captain shifted the spotlight away from himself and onto batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, whose extraordinary performances defined India’s campaign. Vaibhav’s record-breaking knocks, fearless approach, and match-winning consistency played a decisive role in powering India to yet another global title.

The exchange quickly went viral, resonating with fans who praised Mhatre for his maturity and selflessness at such a young age. In an era where leadership is often measured by authority, Mhatre’s words highlighted a deeper quality: gratitude.