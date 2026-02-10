 BCCI Restricts Team India Players From Staying With Families During ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Reports
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
Image: BCCI/X

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has imposed a strict policy preventing Indian players from staying with their families during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, drawing both support and debate across cricketing circles. The rule was highlighted as Team India began its campaign with a victory over the United States.

According to the Indian Express reports, players will not be allowed to have their spouses, partners, or family members stay with them for the entire duration of the World Cup. While family members may make separate arrangements independently, they will not be accommodated with the team, and the BCCI has firmly ruled out exceptions despite requests from team management.

The policy is consistent with earlier BCCI approaches aimed at fostering team focus, discipline and unity by limiting potential distractions. Previous reports suggest similar restrictions were implemented after less‑than‑ideal performances on tours, with the board believing that family presence during long competitions could divert attention from preparation and team cohesion.

The decision comes as Team India continues its World Cup journey, with high‑profile matches including the much‑anticipated clash against Pakistan scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

