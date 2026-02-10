 'Karwali Bezzati?': Netizens Unleash Brutal Trolling After Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, Agrees To Play Team India At ICC T20 World Cup
HomeSports'Karwali Bezzati?': Netizens Unleash Brutal Trolling After Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision, Agrees To Play Team India At ICC T20 World Cup

Pakistan’s government reversed its boycott threat, ordering the national team to face India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match on February 15 after intense talks with the PCB, ICC and BCB. The sudden U-turn sparked a social media storm, with memes, mockery and heavy trolling aimed at Pakistan and its cricket leadership.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Pakistan’s government stunned the cricket world by shelving its controversial boycott threat and directing the national team to take the field against India in their high-profile ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group match on February 15.

The dramatic U-turn, announced after intense negotiations between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the International Cricket Council (ICC), and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), instantly lit up social media, but not with dignified praise. Instead, social media platforms exploded with memes, mockery and unfiltered trolling targeting Pakistan, its cricket leadership, and the highly fraught decision itself.

The backdrop to the online frenzy was Pakistan’s earlier insistence that it would not take the field against India, purportedly in solidarity with Bangladesh after the latter was removed from the tournament schedule. Pakistan’s initial hardline stance, which included threats of forfeiture and potential ICC sanctions, had already made headlines worldwide.

But when the government suddenly reversed course, commentators wasted no time painting it as a dramatic backflip rather than a principled stand. Within moments of the official announcement, Indian cricket fans and neutral observers alike flooded social media with tongue-in-cheek observations.

Here's how the Netizens reacted

Still, the dominant tone online was unmistakably hilarious and mocking. From cricket cartoons and satirical hashtags to light-hearted GIFs and reaction emojis, social media ensured that Pakistan’s decision to play India, after hinting it wouldn’t, became less of a diplomatic footnote and more of a meme-worthy chapter in T20 World Cup folklore.

