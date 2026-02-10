 'Assumed We Were Going To Play...': India Coach Breaks Silence On IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Assumed We Were Going To Play...': India Coach Breaks Silence On IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy

'Assumed We Were Going To Play...': India Coach Breaks Silence On IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Controversy

India coach Ryan ten Doeschate has expressed his delight after the impasse over the IND vs PAK clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 ended. Pakistan had initially announced a boycott of the fixture but backtracked after talks with ICC. Doeschate claimed that the Indian team had always assumed the fixture would go ahead and it made no difference to their plans for the tournament.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 07:38 PM IST
article-image

ndia were always mentally prepared to face Pakistan in the T20 World Cup league game and the neighbouring country’s recent decision to end its boycott has only firmed up the team’s focus on cricketing matters, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said on Monday.

Pakistan had earlier announced that it would skip the February 15 contest against India in Colombo citing government directives, but over the weekend the PCB conveyed to the ICC that the team would take part in all its scheduled matches, bringing an end to the uncertainty surrounding the marquee fixture.

Ten Doeschate said the Indian dressing room never allowed the off-field developments to affect its preparation.

“No, like I said, you know we kind of accepted that as a status quo and until we got there and they didn’t show up we were assuming we were going to play,” the former Netherlands captain told the media ahead of the team’s departure for Sri Lanka.

FPJ Shorts
Goldman Sachs Forecasts Robust 6.9% GDP Growth For India In 2026, Highlights Boost From US Trade Deal And Urban-Rural Demand Recovery
Goldman Sachs Forecasts Robust 6.9% GDP Growth For India In 2026, Highlights Boost From US Trade Deal And Urban-Rural Demand Recovery
Mumbai News: Western Railway Extends Weekly Bandra Terminus–Okha Special Trains Until End Of March; Check Details
Mumbai News: Western Railway Extends Weekly Bandra Terminus–Okha Special Trains Until End Of March; Check Details
PAK Vs USA: Sahibzada Farhan Warms Up For India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash With Half-Century In Colombo
PAK Vs USA: Sahibzada Farhan Warms Up For India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash With Half-Century In Colombo
MSEDCL Urges Consumers To Adopt Smart Meters, Citing Accuracy, Rebates And Transparency Benefits
MSEDCL Urges Consumers To Adopt Smart Meters, Citing Accuracy, Rebates And Transparency Benefits

The South African-born coach reiterated that the players were consciously keeping away from the political discourse that has accompanied the contest.

“We’re also trying to stay clear of all the politics. I’ve mentioned before about the sentiments of the country and the different politics between the two countries, but I think it’s really important for us just to focus on the cricket side of things,” he said.

Ten Doeschate, however, acknowledged that Pakistan could enjoy a logistical edge having already spent considerable time in Colombo.

“It’s going to be a challenge going to Colombo where Pakistan have been for the last two weeks and we’re fully focused on just bringing our best game to that fixture next week,” he added.

India will play Namibia on February 12 and Ten Doeschate believes that clarity over Pakistan’s participation will allow both teams to approach the contest purely as a sporting rivalry.

With the ICC facilitating dialogue between the stakeholders to ensure the tournament proceeds smoothly, the focus now shifts firmly to the field where another high-voltage India-Pakistan encounter awaits.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PAK Vs USA: Sahibzada Farhan Warms Up For India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash With Half-Century In...
PAK Vs USA: Sahibzada Farhan Warms Up For India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash With Half-Century In...
IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Appoint England Legend Ian Bell As Assistant Coach For Indian Premier...
IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Appoint England Legend Ian Bell As Assistant Coach For Indian Premier...
'Assumed We Were Going To Play...': India Coach Breaks Silence On IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott...
'Assumed We Were Going To Play...': India Coach Breaks Silence On IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott...
Paromita Mukherjee Leads After Day 1 Of WIGA BPGC Ladies Open
Paromita Mukherjee Leads After Day 1 Of WIGA BPGC Ladies Open
Nepali Man’s Thoughtful Post-Game Cleanup At Mumbai's Wankhede Wins The Internet After T20 World...
Nepali Man’s Thoughtful Post-Game Cleanup At Mumbai's Wankhede Wins The Internet After T20 World...