'Meant As Praise': Sri Lanka Batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa Issues Clarification Over 'Indian Bats' Remark; VIDEO

Sri Lanka Batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa Issues Clarification Over 'Indian Bats' Remark | X

Colombo, February 10: Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has issued clarification after controversy over his remarks in connection with the bats used by Indian players. He issued a statement in connection with the remark on Tuesday and said that he meant to praise the bat manufacturers in the country as they produce the best bats in the World.

Remarks Over Indian Bats

Earlier, Bhanuka Rajapaksa said during a podcast, "Indian players have bats that are far superior to the best bats we get. It feels as though a layer of rubber has been applied. I can't imagine how that's possible. These bats can't even be bought by others, all players know this."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After facing backlash from the fans and internet users, Bhanuka cleared the air around his statement and claimed that he has nothing but respect always.

Rajapaksa's Clarification

He said, "Hi all, just a quick clarification about comments from a recent interview that have been interpreted differently and, in parts, lost in translation."

He also said, "My point was meant as praise: Indian cricket is incredibly advanced, from its systems and infrastructure to its equipment standards. Their bat manufacturers are truly among the best in the world. In hindsight, I could have provided clearer context. Nothing but respect always."