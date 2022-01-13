Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa does U-turn on retirement from international cricket

Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa has withdrawn his decision to retire from international cricket.

"Pursuant to a meeting with the Hon. Namal Rajapaksa – Minister of Youth & Sports and after consulting with the National Selectors, Bhanuka Rajapaksa has notified SLC that he wishes to withdraw his resignation which he tendered to SLC on 3rd Jan. 2022, with immediate effect," said Sri Lanka Cricket in a statement on Thursday.

On January 3, Rajapaksa had announced his decision to call it quits from the highest level giving family reasons. "I have very carefully considered my position as a player, husband and am taking this decision looking forward to fatherhood and associated familial obligations," he had written.

The left-hand batter has played five ODIs and 18 T20Is for Sri Lanka.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 02:34 PM IST