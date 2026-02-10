 Paromita Mukherjee Leads After Day 1 Of WIGA BPGC Ladies Open
Paromita Mukherjee of Bengaluru, the AVT Tour’s top ranked golfer emerged the early leader with a score of 78, followed closely by Mumbai’s Uma Menon and Delhi’s Sonaal Chaudhri at 81, promising an exciting contest in the days ahead. The Silver Division saw Punam Kalra from Pune leading with a score of 85, followed by junior Vaani Menon at 86.

Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Paromita Mukherjee in action |

Leading amateur golfers from around the country came up with impressive performances on the opening day of the 14th WIGA BPGC Ladies Open Amateur Golf Championship, co-sponsored by CPP and organized by the BPGC Ladies Sections, which teed off at the BPGC, here, on Tuesday.

Paromita finished three over on the first nine holes and came in five over on the back nine for her score of 78.

The Bronze division has Mumbai girls Cynthia Sandhu and Minal Sandu at 96 & 98 respectively.

A total of 96 golfers are in the fray for top honours in the respective divisions.

The tournament reflects the continued commitment and dedicated efforts of the BPGC Ladies Section, whose meticulous planning and passion for the sport have helped create a premier platform for women golfers to showcase their talent.

