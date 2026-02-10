 New Zealand's KKR Duo Tim Seifert & Finn Allen Set Record For Biggest Partnership In T20 World Cup History
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNew Zealand's KKR Duo Tim Seifert & Finn Allen Set Record For Biggest Partnership In T20 World Cup History

New Zealand's KKR Duo Tim Seifert & Finn Allen Set Record For Biggest Partnership In T20 World Cup History

Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, both bought by KKR in IPL 2026 Auction, broke the record for the highest partnership in T20 World Cup history. The Kiwi openers put on a stunning 176-run stand for the opening wicket in New Zealand's 10-wicket thrashing of the UAE in Chennai. It breaks the previous record set by Jos Buttler and Alex Hales against India in 2022.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 07:13 PM IST
article-image

Tim Seifert and Finn Allen produced a world record opening partnership of 175 runs as New Zealand thrashed the United Arab Emirates by 10 wickets in a Group C match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. The openers from New Zealand took the flimsy bowling of their UAE counterparts apart and won convincingly to make it two out of two at Chennai for New Zealand.

Seifert and Allen batted with an intensity that was impossible to stop right from the beginning. New Zealand sped through the Powerplay, scoring 78 runs in six overs, ruthlessly putting the UAE's fast bowlers to the sword. Overs of 20 and 22 runs were soul-destroying and eliminated any chance that the UAE had of getting back into the contest.

Both openers reached their half-centuries in no time at all, and the first 100-run partnership occurred quickly, as the ball continued to sail over the boundary time after time after time.

Read Also
IND vs PAK Boycott Row: PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi's Defiant Response To ICC's Sanctions Threat Keeps...
article-image

Finn Allen was the more “subdued” of the two batters as he finished his innings with 84 runs from 50 balls, while Tim Seifert was a bull in a china shop, scoring 89 runs from only 42 balls.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26: Flight Fares From Indian & Pakistani Cities To Colombo Spike After Pakistan's U-Turn On Boycott
IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26: Flight Fares From Indian & Pakistani Cities To Colombo Spike After Pakistan's U-Turn On Boycott
Majority Of Parents And Educators Demand Integration Of Internet Safety Into Core School Curriculum Amid AI-Driven Digital Threats
Majority Of Parents And Educators Demand Integration Of Internet Safety Into Core School Curriculum Amid AI-Driven Digital Threats
Finance Ministry Discloses Over 24.64 Lakh Pending Income Tax Returns Older Than 90 Days For AY 2025-26
Finance Ministry Discloses Over 24.64 Lakh Pending Income Tax Returns Older Than 90 Days For AY 2025-26
Mumbai News: JJ Hospital Restores Mobility Of 74-Year-Old Man With Successful Knee Replacement Surgery
Mumbai News: JJ Hospital Restores Mobility Of 74-Year-Old Man With Successful Knee Replacement Surgery

They created an unbroken opening partnership of 175 runs, which is statistically the highest opening partnership in T20 World Cup history, surpassing some of the best-known opening partnerships in T20 World Cup history.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26: Flight Fares From Indian & Pakistani Cities To Colombo Spike After...
IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26: Flight Fares From Indian & Pakistani Cities To Colombo Spike After...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 10, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 10, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 10, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 10, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Openers Tim Seifert, Finn Allenn Blow UAE Away With Record-Breaking...
T20 World Cup 2026: New Zealand Openers Tim Seifert, Finn Allenn Blow UAE Away With Record-Breaking...
PAK Vs USA Toss Update: Pakistan Batting First After USA Makes 2 Changes For ICC T20 World Cup 2026...
PAK Vs USA Toss Update: Pakistan Batting First After USA Makes 2 Changes For ICC T20 World Cup 2026...