Pakistan Opener Sahibzada Farhan Tops List Of Most Sixes In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 So Far; Check List

Colombo, February 10: Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan made a powerful impact early in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 as he is leading the list of most sixes in the tournament so far. In the Pakistan vs USA clash on Tuesday, Sahibzada got off to an explosive start as he hit 5 sixes in his fifty and became the batter to hit most sixes in the tournament so far.

Most Sixes

Sahibzada Farhan has already smashed seven maximums in his first two games, which is the highest by any batsman in the initial stage of the ICC T20 WC26. The opener got out for 73 runs off just 41 balls with 6 fours and 5 sixes at a strike-rate of 178. Pakistan has managed to score 148/4 in their 17th over

Several big names also feature on the list of most sixes in the tournament, with Shimron Hetmyer and Tim Seifert on second and third position, followed by Finn Allen and Brendon McMullen on number four and five. Indian skipper also features on the list at number six with four sixes in the tournament so far.

Most Runs

Sahibzada Farhan also features on the list of most runs scored in the tournament on number two spot with 115 runs in two matches. New Zealand opener Tim Seifert leads the chart with 154 runs in his first two games.

India Vs Pakistan Clash

Pakistan is scheduled to play their next game against India at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on February 15. Sahibzada Farhan looks in good touch, however, his form will be tested against Indian pace attack. The high-voltage game will witness the Farhan-Bumrah rivalry as he has hit the most number sixes against Jasprit.

If he continues the same form in the game against India, he could play a decisive role in shaping the team's campaign in the matches to come.