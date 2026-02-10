PAK Vs USA: Babar Azam Smashes 17 From 21-Run Over Against Mumbai-Born Harmeet Singh In ICC T20 WC26 Clash

Babar Azam returned to his best in the PAK vs USA clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday. Azam took particular liking to Harmeet Singh at the SSC in Colombo. The Pakistan star smashed two boundaries and a towering six off the Mumbai-born left-arm spinner to further extend Pakistan's dominance in the game.

Babar was struggling for timing and runs as he tried to build a partnership with the in-form Sahibzada Farhan. With Harmeet Singh bowling, Azam took the opportunity to break the shackles. The left-arm armer bowled a half-tracker with Babar launching it over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum.

He followed it up with a couple of boundaries to take his tally to 17 off the over from just 5 balls. It was a perfect switch of gears from the former Pakistan captain, racing to 32 off just 23 balls. It was the joint second most Babar had ever scored in an over in his T20I career. To make matters worse for Harmeet, Sahibaza Farhan smashed another four to make it a 21-run over.

He eventually managed 46 off just 32 balls. Azam's performance comes at a time when his position in the side was uncertain given his form. In the earlier game against Netherlands, he was out for 15 off 18. Babar did struggle initially on Tuesday as well before the Harmeet over allowed him to break free.