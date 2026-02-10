Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan was at his attacking best in the PAK vs USA clash at the SSC on Tuesday. Farhan got to his half-century in just 27 balls to put his side on top. The right-hander's return to form comes right before the IND vs PAK clash in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on Sunday.
Farhan got off to a flyer in Colombo with a a hat-trick of boundaries in the second over of the game. The 29-year-old did not hold back since then, continuing to find the gaps with regular ease. He cleared the fence off Saurabh Netravalkar with two more off Milind Kumar late in the powerplay.
More to follow...
FPJ Shorts
PAK Vs USA: Sahibzada Farhan Warms Up For India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Clash With Half-Century In Colombo
MSEDCL Urges Consumers To Adopt Smart Meters, Citing Accuracy, Rebates And Transparency Benefits
'How Big Is Too Big?': Man Brings Banner-Sized Boarding Pass To Airport As Prank, Leaves Staff In Splits - Watch Video
Central Railway To Run 24 Special Trains Between Mumbai, Nagpur, Kolhapur And Sawantwadi To Meet Travel Rush; Check Details