IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Appoint England Legend Ian Bell As Assistant Coach For Indian Premier League 19th Edition

Delhi Capitals Appoint England Legend Ian Bell As Assistant Coach For Indian Premier League 19th Edition

New Delhi, February 10: The Delhi Capitals (DC) team management will be eyeing their maiden trophy in the current edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The franchise has announced that they have appointed Ian Bell as the assistant coach for their campaign in the IPL 2026 season. The team announced the decision on their official social media account and welcomed the England great.

Delhi Capitals has never won the IPL trophy since the inaugural season of the tournament in 2008. To motivate the team to win their maiden title, the franchise has made another addition in the squad - Ian Bell, who is a legendary cricketer himself.

Who Is Ian Bell?

Ian Bell is regarded as one of England's fines International batters and was part of the five Ashes-winning squad. He played for England between 2004 and 2015 in which he scored 13,331 runs across formats and earned wide praise for his techniques and his drives.

DC's Best Run So Far

DC's strongest season came in 2019, when they reached the final but lost to Mumbai Indians. That remains their closest attempt at winning the IPL trophy.

Mixed results last season

Delhi Capitals was led by Indian all-rounder Axar in the 2025 edition of IPL where they managed to get a good start with four matches win at the top. They also topped the points-table initially, however, they dipped as the tournament progressed and finished the season at the fifth spot and could not make it to the playoffs.

Teams Gear Up For IPL 2026

All 10 IPL franchises have started their preparations for the upcoming season, which is scheduled to start in the last week of March 2026. During the mini-auction held in December 2025, teams added a few high-profile players while largely retaining their existing core squads.