 Mustafizur Rahman Suffers Massive ₹7 Crore Paycut After IPL 2026 Exit, Bangladesh Star Signs For Lahore Qalandars For This Amount - Check Details
Mustafizur Rahman has suffered a massive financial loss following his exit from the IPL 2026. KKR released the Bangladesh pacer following a BCCI directive. The left-arm seamer has since signed for Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2026, for a mere ₹2 Crore, paling in comparison to his ₹9.2 Crore price tag in the IPL 2026 Auction.

Sreehari Menon
Updated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 05:59 PM IST
Mustafizur Rahman has finalised his participation in the upcoming PSL 2026 season. The Bangladesh fast bowler was snapped by the Lahore Qalandars ahead of a maiden auction in the league. Rahman confirmed his availability to play in the league following his exit from the IPL 2026.

Rahman was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a staggering ₹9.2 Crore in the IPL 2026 Auction. However, following the continued backlash by fans, BCCI directed the franchise into releasing the fast bowler. The entire issue has now snowballed into Bangladesh not featuring at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

"Once a Qalandar, always a Qalandar. Mustafizur is not just a player; he's a brother, a key part of our family who never left," said Lahore Qalandars owner Sameen Rana.

Rahman signs for the franchise for a whopping PKR 60.44 million. And while it is a significant amount in the PSL, it pales in comparison to what the left-arm seamer would have earned in the IPL 2026.

As per current exchange rates, Rahman is set to bag a little over ₹2 Crore from his current deal with the Lahore Qalandars. In comparison, the KKR had signed him for a staggering ₹9.2 Crore in a fierce bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals.

