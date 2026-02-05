Flight Booked, We’re Going: India Skipper Reiterates Team Is Ready To For Big Game On Feb 15th

Suryakumar Yadav. | (Image Credits: X)

Mumbai: India skipper Suryakumar Yadav made a resounding statement regarding the team's participation in the highly-anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup encounter against Pakistan on February 15th stating their flight was booked and they will travel to Colombo despite Pakistan's decision to boycott the game.

Yadav was speaking at the T20 World Cup's Captains Day press conference on Thursday at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

"Our mindset is pretty clear. We have not said no (to playing against Pakistan). They have. ICC has given the fixture. Our flight is booked and we are going there (to Colombo)," he added.

The Mumbaikar felt the whole situation between the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan government was a tough scenario.

"I feel it is not an easy job. It is not my call. I am sure they (the ICC) might be working out something as well but it has come from the other government or the nation, how can they (the ICC) help as well?," he added.

The helplessness of the situation was not lost on Suryakumar.

"...their (Pakistan's) decision is not in my control. I wish I could take their decisions, but then it is their call," he said.

"We have been told that we have to play a game there (in Colombo) on (February) 15th. We played them three times in the Asia Cup, we played some good cricket. We won (all the matches) and we were very happy.

"Similarly, if we get an opportunity in Colombo, we will definitely play," Suryakumar added.

On what message he would give to the concerned authorities with regard to the burning issue in world cricket, Suryakumar said it is a complex situation.

"In his reply, the Indian captain conceded that the issue at hand is complex but reiterated that his side will "definitely" be there for the game. "I know it will be a difficult situation...But as I said, if we are told and the fixtures are ready, we will definitely go ahead," he added.

When asked what his mindset as captain would be given the current situation, Suryakumar said, "The mindset is pretty clear. We have not said no, it has come from them. The ICC has given a fixture, the BCCI and the (Indian) government has decided with the ICC on playing at a neutral venue.

"Hamari to flight booked hai Colombo ki bhai, aur ham toh jaa rahe hai... aur baaki udhar dekh lenge (our flight is booked for Colombo and we are going).

"The discussion in the team is (also) clear. First, we will play the match on 7th. Then we will go to (New) Delhi (for match against Namibia) and after that we will go to Colombo," he added.