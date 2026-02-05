RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026: Jemimah Rodrigues Plays Captain's Knock, Smashes Stunning Half-Century In Vadodara

Jemimah Rodrigues led from the front in the WPL 2026 Final on Wednesday. The Delhi Capitals captain smashed a 32-ball half-century in the RCB vs DC clash in Baroda. Batting first, Rodrigues ensured that runs came at a quick pace and kept the opposition under pressure. She is just the third player to score a half-century in a WPL final.

