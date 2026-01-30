ICC Names 2 Bangladesh Umpires In Officiating Panel For T20 World Cup 2026 After BCB Exit - Check Who They Are

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have announced their match official appointments for the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. 24 umpires have been selected for the global event, with 6 match referees. Among the officials are two Bangladesh umpires - Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Gazi Sohel.

The inclusion of two umpires comes after their country's ouster from the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. BCB and the Bangladesh government cited security risks and held firm on not travelling to India for the tournament. ICC pulled the plug, replacing Bangladesh with Scotland for the competition.

Bangladesh's Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat was in India recently, standing as umpire in the IND vs NZ ODI series. He is the first umpire from Bangladesh to make it to the elite panel. The current elite panel only has 12 umpires, including Sharfuddoula.

Gazi meanwhile is part of the ICC umpiring panel. He was among the officials during the Asia Cup 2025. Gazi officiated the high profile India vs Pakistan match, even breaking a fight between Shaheen Afridi and Abhishek Sharma in the Super 4s stage. Match referee Andy Pycroft, who was forced to explain his stand in the handshake controversy, is also part of the match officials list for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Match Officials at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Match Referees: Dean Cosker, David Gilbert, Ranjan Madugalle, Andrew Pycroft, Richie Richardson and Javagal Srinath.

Umpires: Roland Black, Chris Brown, Kumar Dharmasena, Chris Gaffaney, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Wayne Knights, Donovan Koch, Jayaraman Madanagopal, Nitin Menon, Sam Nogajski, KNA Padmanabhan, Allahuddien Paleker, Ahsan Raza, Leslie Reifer, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Gazi Sohel, Rodney Tucker, Alex Wharf, Raveendra Wimalasiri and Asif Yaqoob.