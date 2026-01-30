Who Is Usman Tariq? Netizens Accuse Pakistan For Protecting 'Certified Chucker' From ICC Ban Ahead Of IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

The India vs Pakistan clash is just over two weeks away and fans have already begun their rivalry on social media. Pakistan's Usman Tariq has come under the scanner in a latest debate surrounding his action. The off-spinner did not feature in the PAK vs AUS T20I series opener, with many suggesting he was being 'protected' from a ban.

Tariq played a starring role for Pakistan in their tri-series win involving Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. The 28-year-old has played just two games and took a hat-trick against Zimbabwe in figures for 4/18. However, he has not played a game since then but has been named in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

Netizens have speculated that Tariq's bowling action is suspect and Pakistan do not want to risk a ban before the IND vs PAK clash in Colombo. Tariq's bowling action is unconventional - his normal run-up is followed by an massive pause at release, before he crouches down on his knees to deliver.

He has been twice reported for suspect action, cleared both times. The 28-year-old played a huge role in the Quetta Gladiators' run to the 2025 PSL final. He also bagged 20 wickets in 10 games for champions Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL.

ICC rules dictate that a bowler should not straighten their arm by more than 15 degrees during the delivery stride. If reported for a suspect action, the bowler is required undergo an independent assessment of his action at an ICC-accredited testing facility within 14 days. He can feature until taking the test.

Should Tariq play and is reported by the match referee, that puts him at risk of missing the IND vs PAK match should he be in violation. Whether Pakistan have deliberately benching him in the build up the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be clear when the tournament kicks off on February 7.