 VIDEO: Massive Fight Erupts After Fans Troll Babar Azam During PAK vs AUS 1st T20I in Gaddafi Stadium In Lahore
Pakistan fans clashed in a massive brawl at the Gaddafi Stadium In Lahore on Thursday. The incident occurred during the PAK vs AUS 1st T20I, with claims that a group of fans called out Babar Azam's slow batting. Azam scored 24 off 20 balls, prompting chants of 'Zimbabar' which was greeted with blows as fans called for security to break the fight.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 07:20 PM IST
article-image
Fans sight in Gaddafi Stadium during the PAK vs AUS 1st T20I on Thursday. | Image Credits: X

A massive fight broke out between fans during the PAK vs AUS 1st t20I on Thursday. While Pakistan romped to a comfortable victory against a depleted Australian side, the clash had no shortage of drama in Lahore. During the first innings, a group of fans clashed inside the stadium, needing security to jump in and break up the fight.

In a viral video on social media, a group of fans can be seen hitting another spectator for his 'chanting' during the match. Reportedly, the person in question trolled former captain Babar Azam, calling him 'Zimbabar' after he was dismissed. Fans took offence and resorted to blows in the video doing rounds on social media.

Pakistan clinched a 22-run win in the first T20I in Lahore on Thursday. Australia rested several key players - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Ellias - from the tour ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026.

Despite the depleted nature of the side, Babar Azam had a lacklustre outing. Coming in to bat at No.4, the former Pakistan captain scored just 24 runs off 20 balls at a strike rate of just 120. In his stay, he only hit one four and a six before being dismissed by Adam Zampa.

Maharashtra Govt Approves New Policy For Blood Centres, Sets Annual Collection Norms And Mandatory Component Separation
Maharashtra Govt Approves New Policy For Blood Centres, Sets Annual Collection Norms And Mandatory Component Separation
Who Is Kevin Warsh? Trump’s Pick For Federal Reserve Chairman
Who Is Kevin Warsh? Trump’s Pick For Federal Reserve Chairman
Who Will Be Crowned Mayor & Deputy Mayor? Battle Lines Drawn In Vasai-Virar
Who Will Be Crowned Mayor & Deputy Mayor? Battle Lines Drawn In Vasai-Virar
article-image

Azam entered the PAK vs AUS series on the back of a humiliating Big Bash League campaign with the Sydney Sixers. In 11 innings, Azam scored just 202 runs averaging just above 20. However his strike rate was just 104, the lowest by a player with more than 200 runs in BBL history. He also had a tussle with Steve Smith, with the Australian ace refusing him strike for the powerplay for slow batting.

