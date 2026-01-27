Babar Azam Smokes Shaheen Afridi For 21 Off 5 Balls During ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Training Camp After BBL Struggles | Video

Babar Azam smoked Shaheen Afridi for 21 runs off 5 balls in practice |

Babar Azam was at his very best during the PCB organised national camp ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Azam and the rest of the T20 WC squad are in Lahore training for the tournament which kicks off in India and Sri Lanka next month. The camp saw players take several match simulation based training, trying to equip themselves to different conditions and situations for the competition.

In one of the videos, Babar Azam can be seen a totally different avatar. The former Pakistan captain shunned his defensive instincts to go berserk with a flurry of boundaries. Facing Shaheen Afridi, Babar smoked 2 sixes and 2 boundaries in 5 deliveries. The video of Azam's assault has since gone viral on social media.

Babar did not stop there. In another video, he could seen hitting towering sixes off spinner Mohammed Nawaz. Leg spinner Abrar Ahmed was also struck for a few sixes in his two overs against the Pakistan ace.

If Babar can maintain his hitting form it would bode well for Pakistan. Azam enters the tournament on the back of a humiliating Big Bash League campaign with the Sydney Sixers.

In 11 innings, Azam scored just 202 runs averaging just above 20. However his strike rate was just 104, the lowest by a player with more than 200 runs in BBL history. He also had a tussle with Steve Smith, with the Australian ace refusing him strike for the powerplay for slow batting.