 Bangladesh Could Replace Pakistan If PCB Boycotts ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Reports
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsBangladesh Could Replace Pakistan If PCB Boycotts ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Reports

Bangladesh Could Replace Pakistan If PCB Boycotts ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Reports

Ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, reports suggest Bangladesh could replace Pakistan if the PCB withdraws from the tournament. The controversy began when Bangladesh refused to play matches in India over security concerns. After the ICC rejected a venue change request to Sri Lanka, Bangladesh was removed from the event and replaced by Scotland.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

A dramatic turn has emerged in the build‑up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co‑hosted by India and Sri Lanka, as reports suggest Bangladesh could replace Pakistan in the tournament if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) follows through on threats to withdraw.

The controversy started after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to play its World Cup group‑stage matches in India, citing security concerns. The International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected Bangladesh’s request to relocate those fixtures to co‑host Sri Lanka and subsequently removed Bangladesh from the tournament, replacing them with Scotland.

Read Also
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 'Pakistan To Decide On Participation By Friday Or Next Monday,' Says PCB...
article-image
Read Also
'Nothing More We Can Do...': Bangladesh Accept Defeat In ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Row, Will Not Pursue...
article-image

In response, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi publicly criticised the ICC’s handling of the situation, calling Bangladesh’s exclusion “unfair” and accusing the governing body of double standards. He has hinted that Pakistan’s participation could hinge on a government directive, raising the possibility of a boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh.

What will happen if Pakistan pulls out?

FPJ Shorts
India-EU Free Trade Deal Finalised, Here's Why The Agreement Could Significantly Boost India’s Exports To Europe?
India-EU Free Trade Deal Finalised, Here's Why The Agreement Could Significantly Boost India’s Exports To Europe?
Raymond Realty Profit Jumps To ₹67 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 721% YoY To ₹766 Crore
Raymond Realty Profit Jumps To ₹67 Crore In Q3, Revenue Surges 721% YoY To ₹766 Crore
Telangana School Tragedy: Class 8 Girl Dies After Jumping From Moving Auto On Campus
Telangana School Tragedy: Class 8 Girl Dies After Jumping From Moving Auto On Campus
Vivo X200T With Triple 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Vivo X200T With Triple 50-Megapixel Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Should Pakistan ultimately elect not to compete, Bangladesh may be called upon to fill the vacant spot left by the PCB. Under this scenario, Bangladesh could potentially be slotted back into the competition, likely in Group A with other teams and play matches in Sri Lanka, aligning with their original venue preference.

This proposed sequence underscores a broader political and sporting dispute, with critics arguing that the exclusion of Bangladesh hurts global viewership and fairness, given the nation’s large cricket‑loving population.

Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities have kept their final decision pending discussions with the government, with a ruling expected soon. If Pakistan maintains its boycott stance, the ICC would need to determine a replacement team based on standings and rankings, with Uganda emerging as a likely candidate if Bangladesh elects not to rejoin the contest.

As tensions escalate between cricket boards and the ICC, the upcoming tournament, initially scheduled to begin on February 7, 2026, faces uncertainty that could reshape its lineup and underscore the complex intersection of geopolitics and international sport.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh Could Replace Pakistan If PCB Boycotts ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Reports
Bangladesh Could Replace Pakistan If PCB Boycotts ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Reports
'Look At My LV Bag': Ishan Kishan's Funny Remark Lightens Mood Ahead Of IND vs NZ 4th T20; Video
'Look At My LV Bag': Ishan Kishan's Funny Remark Lightens Mood Ahead Of IND vs NZ 4th T20; Video
Jaw-Dropping Virat Kohli Sculpture Carved Entirely From Coconut Amazes Cricket Fans Worldwide; Video
Jaw-Dropping Virat Kohli Sculpture Carved Entirely From Coconut Amazes Cricket Fans Worldwide; Video
F1 Legend Michael Schumacher Shows Significant Recovery, No Longer Confined To Bed 12 Years After...
F1 Legend Michael Schumacher Shows Significant Recovery, No Longer Confined To Bed 12 Years After...
ICC Refuses Media Access To Bangladeshi Reporters Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026: Reports
ICC Refuses Media Access To Bangladeshi Reporters Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026: Reports