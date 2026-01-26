ICC T20 World Cup 2026: 'Pakistan To Decide On Participation By Friday Or Next Monday,' Says PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Meeting PM Shehbaz Sharif

PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi After Meets PM Shehbaz Sharif | X

Islamabad, January 26: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said that the final decision on Pakistan's participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 will be taken either on Friday (January 30) or next Monday (February 2). The drama unfolds just days ahead of the commencement of the tournament on February 7.

Naqvi made the statement after meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. Naqvi briefed Shehbaz Sharif on the country's position in connection with the upcoming global tournament.

PCB Chief took to his official social media account on X and said, "Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday."

Decision Comes Amid Boycott Speculation

Pakistani media reported that the meeting and statement come amid growing reports of a possible boycott by Pakistan of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 following recent developments involving Bangladesh and the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The ICC recently rejected a request from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to shift their World Cup matches to a venue outside India. Bangladesh were replaced by Scotland in the tournament and the ICC cited scheduling constraints ahead of February 7 when the tournament begins.

ICC Cites No Security Threat

The ICC said that the decision was taken after finding no "credible or verifiable security threat" to the Bangladesh national team in India. The global body added that changing the schedule at such a late stage was not feasible.

Bangladesh's removal from the tournament triggered reports that Pakistan could also consider withdrawing in protest.

BCCI Issues Statement

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla told ANI, "We wanted Bangladesh to play and we also assured full security, but since they have made this decision, it is very difficult to change the entire schedule at the last moment. This is why Scotland was brought in..."

He also said, "Pakistan is intervening in the matter without any reason and provoking Bangladesh... Everyone knows the brutality done by Pakistan on the Bangladeshis, and now they are trying to mislead them, which is completely wrong..."

Final Call Awaited

With diplomatic, political and cricketing factors all in play, Pakistan’s final decision is now awaited. The PCB is expected to announce its stand later this week or early next week, as confirmed by Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.