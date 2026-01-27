Angry Scenes! Coco Gauff Smashes Racket In Frustration After Australian Open 2026 Quarterfinal Loss To Elina Svitolina; VIDEO

Image: Tennis Letter/X

American tennis star Coco Gauff showed visible frustration after her Australian Open quarterfinal loss to Elina Svitolina, with a video emerging that captured her smashing a racket inside the locker room following the defeat.

Gauff, who had entered the tournament as one of the strong title contenders, was outplayed by the experienced Svitolina, whose consistency and tactical awareness proved decisive in Melbourne. The loss brought an abrupt end to Gauff’s campaign at the Grand Slam.

In the video circulating on social media, Gauff can be seen forcefully smashing her racket against the locker room floor, a raw display of emotion after the disappointing result. The clip quickly drew attention online, sparking conversations about the immense pressure and expectations faced by top-level athletes.

Despite the early exit, Gauff’s focus will now shift to upcoming tournaments, where she will aim to regain form and momentum following the Australian Open disappointment.

Funny Scenes! Iga Swiatek Briefly Denied Entry At Australian Open 2026 After Forgetting Accreditation; Video

Even the biggest stars can have the most relatable slip-ups. Former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek found herself in an unexpected situation at the Australian Open when she arrived without her tournament accreditation, the very pass that grants players access to the grounds.

As per event protocol, security guards did their job by refusing entry, unaware that the person standing before them was the multiple-time Grand Slam champion herself. Rules are rules, and reputation alone wasn’t enough to open the gates.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What followed was a brief but amusing standoff. Swiatek had to prove that she was, in fact, Iga Swiatek. After a short verification process lasting just 1 minute and 56 seconds, her identity was confirmed, and the tennis star was finally allowed in.

The moment quickly went viral, drawing smiles from fans around the world. It served as a reminder that no matter how famous or successful you are, tournament security treats everyone the same, even the world’s best.

For Swiatek, it was just a minor delay in her day. For fans, it was a light-hearted reminder that behind the fierce competitor is a human who can forget her ID like anyone else. Sometimes, even champions have to wait at the gate.