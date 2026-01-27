 Angry Scenes! Coco Gauff Smashes Racket In Frustration After Australian Open 2026 Quarterfinal Loss To Elina Svitolina; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAngry Scenes! Coco Gauff Smashes Racket In Frustration After Australian Open 2026 Quarterfinal Loss To Elina Svitolina; VIDEO

Angry Scenes! Coco Gauff Smashes Racket In Frustration After Australian Open 2026 Quarterfinal Loss To Elina Svitolina; VIDEO

American tennis star Coco Gauff showed visible frustration after her Australian Open quarterfinal loss to Elina Svitolina, with a video surfacing of her smashing a racket in the locker room. Entering as a title contender, Gauff was outplayed by the experienced Svitolina, whose consistency and tactics ended the young star’s campaign in Melbourne.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
Image: Tennis Letter/X

American tennis star Coco Gauff showed visible frustration after her Australian Open quarterfinal loss to Elina Svitolina, with a video emerging that captured her smashing a racket inside the locker room following the defeat.

Gauff, who had entered the tournament as one of the strong title contenders, was outplayed by the experienced Svitolina, whose consistency and tactical awareness proved decisive in Melbourne. The loss brought an abrupt end to Gauff’s campaign at the Grand Slam.

Read Also
'Sinner Meets Sinner': Fans Go Wild As Jannik Sinner Comes Face To Face With His Lookalike At...
article-image
Read Also
'Marry My Daughter': Melbourne Crowd Hilariously Shower Carlos Alcaraz With Marriage Proposals At...
article-image

In the video circulating on social media, Gauff can be seen forcefully smashing her racket against the locker room floor, a raw display of emotion after the disappointing result. The clip quickly drew attention online, sparking conversations about the immense pressure and expectations faced by top-level athletes.

Despite the early exit, Gauff’s focus will now shift to upcoming tournaments, where she will aim to regain form and momentum following the Australian Open disappointment.

FPJ Shorts
'I Will Have To Keep Waiting...': Rani Mukerji On Starring In A Romantic-Comedy Like Hum Tum Again | Exclusive
'I Will Have To Keep Waiting...': Rani Mukerji On Starring In A Romantic-Comedy Like Hum Tum Again | Exclusive
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Retired Engineer Duped Of ₹4 Crore In Gold Trading Scam By Telegram-Based Cyber Gang
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Retired Engineer Duped Of ₹4 Crore In Gold Trading Scam By Telegram-Based Cyber Gang
'Standing Outside Like Beggars': Netizens Slam ‘Free Breakfast’ Rush Outside Shilpa Shetty’s Ammakai On Republic Day
'Standing Outside Like Beggars': Netizens Slam ‘Free Breakfast’ Rush Outside Shilpa Shetty’s Ammakai On Republic Day
Good News For Air Travellers! Over ₹22,000-Crore Metro Line 8 Project From CSMIA To Navi Mumbai Airport Gets Govt Nod | Know Details Here
Good News For Air Travellers! Over ₹22,000-Crore Metro Line 8 Project From CSMIA To Navi Mumbai Airport Gets Govt Nod | Know Details Here

Funny Scenes! Iga Swiatek Briefly Denied Entry At Australian Open 2026 After Forgetting Accreditation; Video

Even the biggest stars can have the most relatable slip-ups. Former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek found herself in an unexpected situation at the Australian Open when she arrived without her tournament accreditation, the very pass that grants players access to the grounds.

As per event protocol, security guards did their job by refusing entry, unaware that the person standing before them was the multiple-time Grand Slam champion herself. Rules are rules, and reputation alone wasn’t enough to open the gates.

What followed was a brief but amusing standoff. Swiatek had to prove that she was, in fact, Iga Swiatek. After a short verification process lasting just 1 minute and 56 seconds, her identity was confirmed, and the tennis star was finally allowed in.

The moment quickly went viral, drawing smiles from fans around the world. It served as a reminder that no matter how famous or successful you are, tournament security treats everyone the same, even the world’s best.

For Swiatek, it was just a minor delay in her day. For fans, it was a light-hearted reminder that behind the fierce competitor is a human who can forget her ID like anyone else. Sometimes, even champions have to wait at the gate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fact Check: Did ICC Reject Accreditation Request From Bangladesh Journalists For T20 World Cup 2026?
Fact Check: Did ICC Reject Accreditation Request From Bangladesh Journalists For T20 World Cup 2026?
Angry Scenes! Coco Gauff Smashes Racket In Frustration After Australian Open 2026 Quarterfinal Loss...
Angry Scenes! Coco Gauff Smashes Racket In Frustration After Australian Open 2026 Quarterfinal Loss...
IND Vs ZIM, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Slams 24-Ball 50 Against Zimbabwe In Hitting...
IND Vs ZIM, ICC U19 World Cup 2026: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Slams 24-Ball 50 Against Zimbabwe In Hitting...
Selfie Goes Awkward As Former WWE Superstar The Great Khali 'Nudges' Fan Out Of Way; Viral Video...
Selfie Goes Awkward As Former WWE Superstar The Great Khali 'Nudges' Fan Out Of Way; Viral Video...
Babar Azam Smokes Shaheen Afridi For 21 Off 5 Balls During ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Training Camp...
Babar Azam Smokes Shaheen Afridi For 21 Off 5 Balls During ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Training Camp...