FPJ Exclusive: 'Why Target One Person?' Mohinder Amarnath Defends Gautam Gambhir Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026| VIDEO

Mumbai, Jan 27: The legendary Mohinder Amarnath threw his weight behind the Indian team with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup fast approaching, stating the team has abundant experience and confidence.

Amarnath, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team and a former chairman of the senior selection committee, spoke exclusively to The Free Press Journal when he visited the FPJ office a few days back.

“I think we have the maximum experience. Not only experience, but the kind of talent we have, the kind of players we have. And see, when you go as a defending champion, you carry that confidence. And playing at home, I always feel it’s an advantage, not a disadvantage. Because you have the support. But at the end of the day, once you’re on the field, you’re on your own. You forget about the support and everything. You want to go, you want to excel, you want to do well. And you want the country to be proud of you, and you make the country proud as well. So I think they’re ready for it. And they’re a talented bunch of players we have,” he added.

Faith in captain Suryakumar Yadav

The 75-year-old felt that although Suryakumar Yadav was in patchy form until the first T20I, the Indian skipper would get back his touch and be a key factor at the T20 World Cup.

“I think with form, it happens, you know, you have ups and downs, you know, like every day the world doesn’t look good. But I think he’s coming into form at the right time. And he’s done it, he’s achieved it in the past. So he knows how to go about it. And I think under his captaincy, the team is performing brilliantly. And if you see the record overseas and at home and wherever India has played so far. And so I think probably he’ll be definitely one of the key factors for India in the T20,” Amarnath stated.

Backing head coach Gautam Gambhir

Amarnath, son of India’s first post-independence captain Lala Amarnath, defended head coach Gautam Gambhir, who came under criticism for the team’s series defeats to New Zealand and South Africa at home.

“I think one thing we must remember, we should not try to think in terms of soccer managers. Right. I think that’s the way we are. See, every individual is different and every individual’s way of doing things is different. But if he’s at the helm of affairs, he has to be respected. And I’m sure he has played the game, and whatever he’s doing, he’s doing in the best interest of the team. I’ve heard so many stories when a team is not performing and all that, but nobody knows the truth, to be very honest.”

The former India vice-captain felt Gambhir was doing a commendable job, on the other hand.

“It’s a masala for media, masala for news, masala for people also. As far as Gautam is concerned, I think he’s doing a wonderful job. Why worry? Why think about it? See, like when players fail, you say bad form. So when a team doesn’t perform, you blame the manager. If you have to blame, you have to blame the whole team, not only one person. Why target one person? He’s not playing, they’re playing on the field. Actually, he should not get the blame at all, as far as I’m concerned. It’s a collective effort,” he added.

ICC decision and semifinal contenders

When queried about the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland at the T20 World Cup due to Bangladesh’s refusal to travel to India, Amarnath felt it was unfortunate but the right decision.

“See, I’m sad in a way because, you know, it’s an honour. It’s a pleasure, it’s a dream for everyone to play in the World Cup. And it doesn’t matter which country you represent; you only get an opportunity after four years or so. And maybe T20 is different, two years here. But I think when you start demanding too many things, I think it’s not the right way to go about it. And I think ICC has done the right thing,” Amarnath added.

When asked about potential semifinalists at the T20 World Cup apart from India, Amarnath felt South Africa, New Zealand and West Indies could make it.

Praise for Abhishek Sharma

The Indian cricket legend lavished praise on the sensational Abhishek Sharma, who has been in rollicking form in the T20Is lately.

“Abhishek, oh my God, you know, like after a long time, I’ve seen somebody batting like this. I think his very own style, you know, like, because he’s splendid, you know, like the stroke play. And I’ve seen people, you know, that when they are put against spin they struggle, but he’s brilliant against both. And he’s a brilliant fielder as well, along with that. So I think it’s a treat to watch this guy when he comes in to bat, a lot of excitement. And so he can take any kind of bowling, you know, and attack them right from where it goes.”

Amarnath also felt Abhishek was ready to play ODI cricket as well.

“I personally feel, after watching a little bit of him, I think he’s ready for even 50-overs cricket as well. Yeah. See, you have to try these guys, you know, like, because when they’re doing well, it’s the time to push them, push them hard. Don’t just keep them in one place.”

IPL and importance of domestic cricket

Amarnath felt the IPL had definitely made a huge impact on Indian cricket, but said the T20 format should be looked at as a whole for selection and not just the IPL.

“IPL is a great platform, but I personally feel it should stick only to T20. I don’t agree with picking a guy in Test cricket and 50-overs cricket from the IPL. No, I think it’s not right. I don’t agree with that because thousands of players are playing in the country. They have dreams to represent their country. What happens, you only pick players from those 10 teams, from 100 players, 150 players. You know, like when there are thousands of others playing, those who don’t get into the IPL, what happens to them? It’s not that they’re not good, but they don’t get an opportunity to play. And so I think as far as the T20 format is concerned, yes, it’s a brilliant platform for these players,” he added.

Amarnath emphasised the importance of domestic first-class cricket and the Ranji Trophy in particular, stating the country’s greatest players emerged from that circuit.

“I think all these players should be playing domestic cricket, the current players. Because what has happened is they hardly play any domestic cricket. So when they play domestic cricket, it uplifts the standard of domestic cricket as well. If you see Indian cricket now, all the top guys, those who have been around for a long period like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and many more, even Gautam Gambhir. You talk about Virender Sehwag or anybody in the past, Sachin Tendulkar, they all came from domestic cricket.”

Reminiscing 1983 glory

Amarnath felt winning the 1983 World Cup was a complete team effort and not just about him or any other individual player.

“I think we played as a team, to be very honest. And I never believed that one man can change the whole complexion of the game. It’s not possible.”

The legend credited both his parents, and especially his father, for his cricketing career.

“When I look back at my career, my achievements, all thanks to him, to be very honest. Not only him, my mother also played a very important part. Because my personality on the field was of both, my mom and dad. My aggression on the field was like my father. And my temperament was like my mother. So certain things, you know, come from your parents, which reflects on the field. And whatever I have achieved, whatever I am today, I think all thanks to his guidance and his farsightedness and all that. He planned it really in the right way. And for him, cricket was passion,” he concluded.

