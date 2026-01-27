DC Vs GG, WPL 2026 Toss Update: Delhi Capitals Bowling First In Vadodara, Gujarat Make One Forced Change

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to field first in the WPL 2026 clash in Vadodara on Tuesday. Captain Jemimah Rodrigues named an unchanged XI for the clash against Gujarat Giants. The Giants meanwhile have a forced change with Georgia Wareham coming in for Dani Wyatt-Hodge.
Gujarat Giants Playing XI: Beth Mooney(w), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Lizelle Lee(w), Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Chinelle Henry, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma
More to follow...
