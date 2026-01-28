Ishan Kishan Misses IND Vs NZ 4th T20I In Fresh Injury Concern For Gambhir & Co Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026

Team India have been hit with a fresh injury concern ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. In-form Ishan Kishan, who has dazzled since his comeback, has picked up a niggle and is missing the IND vs NZ 4th T20I in Vishakhapatnam. The Men in Blue already have Axar Patel, Tilak Varma and Washington Sundar from their T20 WC squad suffering injuries.

"Arshdeep comes in for Ishan Kishan, who picked up a niggle in the last game. Axar Patel still needs a bit more time, so hopefully we’ll see him in the next game," captain Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

Ishan made a comeback to the Indian team for the IND vs NZ series and the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. In Tilak Varma's absence, he found a spot in the playing XI and has taken that opportunity with both hands. Ishan has struck a half-century and played an entertaining cameo, helping India get off to a flyer in the powerplay.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad star is the 4th leading run-getter in the T20I series. He has scored 113 runs in 3 games, striking at a mind boggling 224 throughout. Kishan has only faced 50 deliveries this series and struck 22 boundaries with 16 fours and 6 sixes.