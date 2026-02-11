 ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Team India Star Batter Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised With Stomach Infection, Doubtful For Namibia Game
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalised in Delhi with a stomach infection, putting his T20 World Cup match against Namibia on Thursday in doubt. He attended coach Gautam Gambhir’s dinner on Sunday but left early. Team management hopes he will recover in time for India’s clash with Pakistan on February 15.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 09:07 AM IST
article-image
Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised With Stomach Infection, Doubtful For Namibia Game | ANI

New Delhi: Flamboyant Indian opener Abhishek Sharma has been hospitalised with a stomach infection, leaving him doubtful for the T20 World Cup match against Namibia here on Thursday.

Sharma has been hospitalised here for the past two days.

"Abhishek has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to stomach infection. Some tests are being done to ascertain the problem. It is still not clear whether he will be discharged today. But match against Namibia looks doubtful as of now," a BCCI source said.

The Indian team management is hopeful of having him on the park for the big game against Pakistan in Colombo on February 15.

It has been learnt that the 25-year-old attended the dinner at head coach Gautam Gambhir's place on Sunday but left much earlier than the rest of his teammates.

