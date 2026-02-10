IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC26: Flight Fares From Indian & Pakistani Cities To Colombo Spike After Pakistan's U-Turn On Boycott

Flight Fares From Indian & Pakistani Cities To Colombo Spikes After Pakistan's U-Turn On Boycott | FPJ

Mumbai, February 10: The flight ticket rates from major Indian cities to Colombo have spiked from today as Pakistan made a U-turn on its decision to boycott the India vs Pakistan clash at the iconic R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The match is scheduled to take place on February 15 and Pakistan Government directed its National Cricket Team to take the field on the D-Day on Monday.

After the Pakistan Cricket Team agreed for the clash, the flight ticket rates from Indian cities like - Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Delhi to Colombo reportedly spiked. There are reports that the two way direct flight ticket price from Mumbai to Colombo was around Rs 45,000 two days ago has now spiked to above Rs 65,000-1,00,000.

Chennai To Colombo

The round trip direct flight ticket price from Chennai to Colombo has now spiked to Rs 58,000 and layover flight ticket price is from Rs 41,000-1,60,000.

Bengaluru To Colombo

The round trip direct flight ticket price has also spiked which has now reached to around Rs 60,000-87,000 and non-direct flight have increased to Rs 69,000-1,72,000.

New Delhi To Colombo

A non-stop flight ticket rate from New Delhi to Colombo is now costing to around Rs 1,00,000 and layover flight can cost around Rs 67,000 to Rs 1,10,000.

Karachi To Colombo

As the flight ticket prices have increased from the major Indian cities to Colombo, the rates have also increased from Pakistan to Sri Lanka. The flight ticket from Karachi to Colombo is now costing from Rs 61,000 to Rs 1,02,000 (Rates are mentioned in Indian currency).

There are reports that the ticket prices increased within minutes of the announcement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) increased sharply and there are also chances that the ticket prices may rise even further as the day of the India vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 nears. The ticket stadium ticket prices have also increased hundred folds as the high-voltage clash is the most-awaited clash of the tournament and the fans are crazy to witness the high-voltage game and cheer for their team in the stadium.

Indian And Pakistan Squads For ICC T20 WC26

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Verma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dubey, Ishan Kishan (WK), Hardik Pandya, Arshadeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Chakravarthi, Chakravarthy Yadav, Akshar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha (C), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafey, Naseem Shah, Usman Tariq.