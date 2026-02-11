 'I Will File A Defamation Case...': Sports Anchor Ravish Bisht Threatens Legal Action Over 'Pakistani Citizen' Tag
Indian sports anchor Ravish Bisht has threatened legal action after a television channel allegedly misrepresented him as a Pakistani citizen. In a post on X, Bisht accused the channel and a journalist of using a clip from his YouTube channel to falsely portray his nationality. Calling the claim defamatory and unacceptable, he vowed to file a defamation case.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 09:23 AM IST
article-image
Image: Ravish Bisht/X

Indian sports anchor Ravish Bisht has publicly expressed outrage after being allegedly misrepresented as a 'Pakistani citizen' by a television channel, warning of legal action over what he described as a serious act of defamation.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bisht shared a strongly worded post in which he accused the channel and an associated journalist of falsely portraying his nationality. In his post, Bisht said the channel had used a clip from his YouTube channel and projected him as a Pakistani citizen, a claim he categorically denied. Calling the portrayal unacceptable, he stated that he would file a defamation case over the matter.

The sports anchor, who is known for his active presence across digital platforms and for covering major cricketing events, has built a strong following over the years. He emphasized that mislabeling someone’s nationality is not only misleading but can also have serious personal and professional consequences.

