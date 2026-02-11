'I Will File A Defamation Case...': Sports Anchor Ravish Bisht Threatens Legal Action Over 'Pakistani Citizen' Tag

Image: Ravish Bisht/X

Indian sports anchor Ravish Bisht has publicly expressed outrage after being allegedly misrepresented as a 'Pakistani citizen' by a television channel, warning of legal action over what he described as a serious act of defamation.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bisht shared a strongly worded post in which he accused the channel and an associated journalist of falsely portraying his nationality. In his post, Bisht said the channel had used a clip from his YouTube channel and projected him as a Pakistani citizen, a claim he categorically denied. Calling the portrayal unacceptable, he stated that he would file a defamation case over the matter.

The sports anchor, who is known for his active presence across digital platforms and for covering major cricketing events, has built a strong following over the years. He emphasized that mislabeling someone’s nationality is not only misleading but can also have serious personal and professional consequences.