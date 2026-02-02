 Indian Ex-Umpire Anil Chaudhary Confirms Pakistan Spinner Usman Tariq Has Legal Bowling Action; Watch VIDEO
Anil Chaudhary shared a video on social media and claimed that the controversial Pakistani has a legal bowling action. The video is going viral on social media and the video is getting mixed reactions from the fans on both sides of the border.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
Indian Ex-Umpire Anil Chaudhary Confirms Pakistan Spinner Usman Tariq Has Legal Bowling Action; Watch VIDEO | X

Mumbai, February 2: Former Indian umpire Anil Chaudhary has come out in support of Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq amid chucking allegations. Anil Chaudhary shared a video on social media and claimed that the controversial Pakistani has a legal bowling action. The video is going viral on social media and the video is getting mixed reactions from the fans on both sides of the border.

Action Different But Legal

Anil Chaudhary said that he recently saw the video of Usman Tariq and stated that his action is different and fair. He said that has a side-arm action, bowls after taking a pause and his action a little different from other bowlers.

He also stated that since he bowls all the balls with the same action and his arm doesn't have bending or straightening as per the guidelines, so his action is legal.

About The Controversy

The controversy during the Pakistan vs Australia second T20I when Cameroon Green got out off Usman Tariq and claimed that he is chucking in frustration. The match video went viral on social media and gave rise to the debate on social media.

Usman Khawaja Comes Out In Support

Earlier, former Australian batter Usman Khawaja also came out is strong support of the Pakistani bowler and said that everyone should have some perspective and understanding before jumping on conclusions.

He shared a video on his Instagram Story and said, "Spot on. There aren't many things worse than being called a 'chucker' in cricket. The stigma is real. The man is just doing his best and been cleared twice. Let's have some perspective and understanding and stop jumping to conclusions."

