 Jahanara Alam Sexual Assault Case: High Court Raps Bangladesh Cricket Board Over Inaction, Issues Rule
Jahanara Alam Sexual Assault Case: High Court Raps Bangladesh Cricket Board Over Inaction, Issues Rule

Jahanara Alam Sexual Assault Case: High Court Raps Bangladesh Cricket Board Over Inaction, Issues Rule

Jahanara had alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a member of the team management after which the cricket board initiated a formal inquiry after forming investigation committee to examine the complaint.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 11:08 PM IST
article-image
Jahanara Alam | Image: Jahanara Alam/Instagram

Dhaka, February 02: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday received the investigation report into the allegations of misconduct in women's cricket which was raised by former national captain Jahanara Alam. As per reports from local media, a member of the inquiry committee confirmed the development just hours after High Court issued a rule in connection with the matter.

As per reports from Daily Sun, Jahanara had alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a member of the team management after which the cricket board initiated a formal inquiry after forming investigation committee to examine the complaint.

Delay In Inquiry

Initially, the BCB announced that the inquiry committee would be headed by a former judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court. Other members included Rubaba Dowla and senior Supreme Court lawyer and Women's Sports Association President Barrister Sarwat Siraj Shukla.

However, the board expanded the committee later with the addition of Professor Dr. Naima Huq and Barrister Muhammed Mustafizur.

Probe Deadline Extended

Despite forming the committee, the BCB kept on extending the probe deadline. Earlier, the board granted an additional 15 days after Jahanara requested more time to submit her written complaint. Later, the BCB announced that the report would be submitted by January 31.

The submission of the report came amid growing scrutiny over the board's way of handling the matter.

High Court Raps BCB

A High Court issued a rule and also questioned why the BCB's silence and delay in the investigation should not be declared illegal. The court directed the BCB to explain what steps it has taken so far and what actions it plans to take next in regarding the investigation.

Transparency And Accountability

The High Court also stated that transparency and accountability are the responsibility of every institution and that allegations of this nature must be treated with utmost seriousness.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board is yet to respond to High Court's concerns.

