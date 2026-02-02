Usman Tariq Bowling Action Row: Ex-Aussie Batter Usman Khawaja Defends Pakistani Spinner After Chucking Allegation

Ex-Aussie Batter Usman Khawaja Defends Pakistani Spinner After Chucking Allegation |

Lahore, February 2: Former Australian cricketer and star batter Usman Khawaja came out strongly in support of Pakistani spinner Usman Tariq to defend his bowling action amid chucking allegations. Questions were raised over Usman Tariq's bowling action by Australian batsman Cameroon Green during the Pakistan Vs Australia T20I Series. Khawaja shared a video on his Instagram Story and also posted a message in support of the bowler.

As the incident gained public attention on a large scale, Khawaja took to his Instagram and shared a video posted by an Australian journalist who was discussing the episode in the video. He also wrote a message defending the Pakistani bowler.

Khawaja wrote, "Spot on. There aren't many things worse than being called a 'chucker' in cricket. The stigma is real. The man is just doing his best and been cleared twice. Let's have some perspective and understanding and stop jumping to conclusions."

The controversy erupted during Pakistan vs Pakistan second T20I when Cameroon Green was on the crease in the 11th over of the game while batting on 35 runs off 20 balls. He got out to a delivery from Usman Tariq on the second last ball of the over.

Green was visibly frustrated after getting out to Usman. He was seen making actions of throwing or chucking the ball while on his way to the dugout. His expressions were caught on camera and the video went viral on social media raising debate over the bowler's action.

This is not the first time when Usman's bowling action has faced scrutiny. The right-arm spinner was reported for the first time reportedly during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9 and 10, however, he was officially cleared on both occasions after testing.

He made his debut in the Pakistan international team in November, 2025 and has faced same criticism while playing in the leagues worldwide.