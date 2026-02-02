 Heart-Melting! Japanese Volleyball Player Slides Head-Down Across Court To Apologise After Serve Hits Young Girl; Watch Viral VIDEO
The incident occurred during a volleyball all-star event at Kobe in Western Japan when 26-year-old Japanese Volleyball player Yuji Nishida's serve went wide and hit the young woman on the other side of the court.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 09:46 PM IST
Kobe (Japan), February 2: A video has went viral on social media from a volleyball match in Japan's Kobe. The viral video shows that a Japanese volleyball player slid across the court to apologise to a young girl after the ball hit her during his serve. The viral video has gained mixed reactions from the internet users while may users are praising the player for his heartfelt gesture.

The incident occurred during a volleyball all-star event at Kobe in Western Japan when 26-year-old Japanese Volleyball player Yuji Nishida's serve went wide and hit the young woman on the other side of the court. Nishida quickly realised and apologised with a sliding "dogeza". He slid across the court with his head down to the ground and also apologised several times by lowering his head while sitting on the ground in front of the woman.

The video of the incident went viral on social media and the internet users are praising the Japanese player for his unique and heartfelt apology. One of the users "@TheFigen_" on social media platform X shared the video and said, "After accidentally hitting someone with the ball, Japanese volleyball player Yuji Nishida apologized with a sliding dogeza. So cute!"

The video has garnered over one million views in just few hours after it was shared on social media. One of the users commented on the viral video and said, "This is peak sportsmanship and pure wholesome energy That instant dogeza apology says everything. So cute."

Another said, "His transformation into a folding chair was sublime." A user also said, "Class act. Cultural defaults like this are powerful."

