Viral VIDEO Shows Tilak Varma Hitting Perfect Drives Ahead Of Warm-Up Match Against USA At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai

Tilak Varma Seen Hitting Perfect Drives Ahead Of Warm-Up Match Against USA At DY Patil Stadium In Navi Mumbai | X

Navi Mumbai, February 2: Young Indian star batter Tilak Varma has made his comeback in the international cricket with the warm-up game against USA on Monday at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. A video has been shared on social media by a fan which shows Tilak Varma practicing on the field hours before the match.

As per the viral video, Tilak Varma looks fully prepared for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Tilak Varma also featured in the game against USA and managed to score 38 off 24 balls and he looked perfectly ready for the upcoming tournament.

The viral video shows Tilak Varma batting with confidence during the intense training session while focusing on timing, footwork and shot selection. Tilak Varma plays few beautiful cover drives in the video and the fans are expressing their excitement on the batter's comeback after the surgery following an injury.

The internet is abuzz with the reactions from the fans on the superstar's return to the Indian squad. He is seen as a future match-winner and the Indian cricket fans are hopeful that he will deliver impactful performances in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 which will start from February 7 to Match 8.

Team India is entering the World Cup as the defending champions which will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. India will kickstart their campaign in the tournament with their first game against USA on February 7 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Tilak Varma holds a special position in the hearts of the fans in Mumbai as the batter also plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and Wankhede is considered to be his home ground.

The warm-up game against USA gave Tilak Varma an opportunity to prepare himself for the high-stake World Cup. He got a chance to get match-ready and adjust to the conditions before the main fixtures begin.