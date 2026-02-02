Arun Banerjee Elected Honorary Secretary Of Lucknow District Table Tennis Association |

Lucknow: Arun Banerjee was elected as the Honorary Secretary of the Lucknow District Table Tennis Association during its Annual General Body Meeting held at the Bengali Club and Youngman’s Association on Shivaji Marg, Hewett Road, Lucknow.

The elections were conducted for the 2026 to 2030 term in accordance with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, notified on August 18, 2025, which restricts the number of elected office bearers to fifteen. The post of President will remain vacant for the time being.

Tanay Hazari, advocate, was elected Vice President. Amit Kumar Singh and Sunil Chandra Joshi were elected as Honorary Joint Secretaries, while Dharmendra Kumar Puroshattam was elected Treasurer.

The newly elected executive committee comprises Nirmoy Mittra, Rupesh Rai, Arvind Kumar, Manoj Bose, Vineeta Singh, Balvinder Kaur Tandon, Sanjeev Kapoor, Parag Agarwal and Rajiv Yadav. Deb Kumar Bhattacharya was appointed as Auditor.

After assuming charge, Honorary Secretary Arun Banerjee proposed the nomination of P. K. Jain, the outgoing Treasurer, as Associate Chairman, and N. K. Lahiry, the outgoing Honorary Secretary, as Director (Organisation). These are non-elected positions nominated by the General Body to strengthen the Association’s functioning.

The General Body also decided to organise several tournaments during the upcoming term, including an Inter-Office Table Tennis Tournament, a Non-Medalist and Veterans Table Tennis Tournament, and an Inter-School Table Tennis Tournament.