 Arun Banerjee Elected Honorary Secretary Of Lucknow District Table Tennis Association
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsArun Banerjee Elected Honorary Secretary Of Lucknow District Table Tennis Association

Arun Banerjee Elected Honorary Secretary Of Lucknow District Table Tennis Association

At its AGM, the Lucknow District Table Tennis Association elected Arun Banerjee as Honorary Secretary for 2026–2030. The committee also includes Tanay Hazari (Vice President), Amit Kumar Singh and Sunil Chandra Joshi (Joint Secretaries), and Dharmendra Kumar Puroshattam (Treasurer). The General Body announced plans for multiple upcoming tournaments to promote table tennis locally.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 08:15 PM IST
article-image
Arun Banerjee Elected Honorary Secretary Of Lucknow District Table Tennis Association |

Lucknow: Arun Banerjee was elected as the Honorary Secretary of the Lucknow District Table Tennis Association during its Annual General Body Meeting held at the Bengali Club and Youngman’s Association on Shivaji Marg, Hewett Road, Lucknow.

The elections were conducted for the 2026 to 2030 term in accordance with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, notified on August 18, 2025, which restricts the number of elected office bearers to fifteen. The post of President will remain vacant for the time being.

Tanay Hazari, advocate, was elected Vice President. Amit Kumar Singh and Sunil Chandra Joshi were elected as Honorary Joint Secretaries, while Dharmendra Kumar Puroshattam was elected Treasurer.

Read Also
Love For Momos Turns Costly: UP Family Loses ₹85 Lakh After Son Trades Jewellery For 'Free Momos'
article-image

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Waris Pathan REACTS As Pakistan Boycotts Match Against India, 'Who Are They To Decide...'
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Waris Pathan REACTS As Pakistan Boycotts Match Against India, 'Who Are They To Decide...'
Cooper Connolly Wrongly Given Out As Khawaja Nafay Breaks Stumps With Wrong Hand In PAK Vs AUS 3rd T20I; ICC Rule Explains Error - VIDEO
Cooper Connolly Wrongly Given Out As Khawaja Nafay Breaks Stumps With Wrong Hand In PAK Vs AUS 3rd T20I; ICC Rule Explains Error - VIDEO
Russian Drone Strikes Kill 12 In Dnipro As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Announces Fresh Peace Talks
Russian Drone Strikes Kill 12 In Dnipro As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Announces Fresh Peace Talks
Bihar’s Economy Outpaces National Growth, Per Capita Income Still Bottom
Bihar’s Economy Outpaces National Growth, Per Capita Income Still Bottom

The newly elected executive committee comprises Nirmoy Mittra, Rupesh Rai, Arvind Kumar, Manoj Bose, Vineeta Singh, Balvinder Kaur Tandon, Sanjeev Kapoor, Parag Agarwal and Rajiv Yadav. Deb Kumar Bhattacharya was appointed as Auditor.

After assuming charge, Honorary Secretary Arun Banerjee proposed the nomination of P. K. Jain, the outgoing Treasurer, as Associate Chairman, and N. K. Lahiry, the outgoing Honorary Secretary, as Director (Organisation). These are non-elected positions nominated by the General Body to strengthen the Association’s functioning.

The General Body also decided to organise several tournaments during the upcoming term, including an Inter-Office Table Tennis Tournament, a Non-Medalist and Veterans Table Tennis Tournament, and an Inter-School Table Tennis Tournament.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Waris Pathan REACTS As Pakistan Boycotts Match Against India, 'Who Are...
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: Waris Pathan REACTS As Pakistan Boycotts Match Against India, 'Who Are...
Cooper Connolly Wrongly Given Out As Khawaja Nafay Breaks Stumps With Wrong Hand In PAK Vs AUS 3rd...
Cooper Connolly Wrongly Given Out As Khawaja Nafay Breaks Stumps With Wrong Hand In PAK Vs AUS 3rd...
Arun Banerjee Elected Honorary Secretary Of Lucknow District Table Tennis Association
Arun Banerjee Elected Honorary Secretary Of Lucknow District Table Tennis Association
Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Says Team Will Follow Govt, PCB Call On India Match Boycott At T20...
Pakistan Captain Salman Ali Agha Says Team Will Follow Govt, PCB Call On India Match Boycott At T20...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 2, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 2, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...