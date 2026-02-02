Love For Momos Turns Costly: UP Family Loses ₹85 Lakh After Son Trades Jewellery For 'Free Momos'

Momos | Pexels

What began as a child’s innocent love for momos allegedly ended in a shock for a family in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, after their son was reportedly lured by momo vendors and handed over jewellery worth nearly ₹85 lakh in exchange for free snacks.

According to media reports, three men running a local momo stall allegedly befriended the child and gradually gained his trust by offering him free momos.

The child’s father, a temple priest originally from Varanasi and currently residing in the area, told locals that his son is extremely fond of momos. He alleged that the vendors exploited this habit and persuaded the boy to fetch jewellery kept inside the family cupboard.

Jewellery Found Missing Days Later

The matter came to light a few days later when a relative asked the family about the jewellery. When the cupboard was opened, the ornaments were found missing. Upon being questioned, the child reportedly told his parents that he had given the jewellery to the momo sellers so he could eat momos for free.

Police Register Case, Probe Underway

Following the revelation, the family lodged a complaint naming all three accused. Police have registered a case and initiated a detailed investigation to trace the missing jewellery and verify the allegations.