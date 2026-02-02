 Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 2, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSikkim State Lottery Result: February 2, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 2, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Draw

The first prize winner will receive ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as we update the complete winners list. If you bought a ticket, check the results here to see if you are among the lucky winners.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, February 02, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Sikkim State Lottery Results announced today, The Dear Legend Monday Weekly Lottery results will be declared at 6 PM on February 2, 2026. The first prize winner will receive ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as we update the complete winners list. If you bought a ticket, check the results here to see if you are among the lucky winners.

Where to Check the Results

You can view the results for the Dear Legend Monday Weekly Lottery February 2, 2026, here:

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 2, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 2, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Legend Monday Weekly Draw
TMC Launches Massive Cleanliness Drive In Kopri As Citizens, Students And Officials Join Hands
TMC Launches Massive Cleanliness Drive In Kopri As Citizens, Students And Officials Join Hands
Rajasthan News: Jodhpur Green Chilies Used To Smuggle Drugs To Hyderabad | VIDEO
Rajasthan News: Jodhpur Green Chilies Used To Smuggle Drugs To Hyderabad | VIDEO
'Kind Of Politics NCP-SP Started Raises Serious Questions': BJP Slams Sharad Pawar Over Merger Talks After Ajit Pawar’s Demise In Baramati Plane Crash
'Kind Of Politics NCP-SP Started Raises Serious Questions': BJP Slams Sharad Pawar Over Merger Talks After Ajit Pawar’s Demise In Baramati Plane Crash

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 1, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

The first prize winner will receive ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as we update the complete winners list. If you bought a ticket, check the results here to see if you are among the lucky winners.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 2, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: February 2, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: From ₹316 Crore Loss To Bilateral Ban - ICC Can Impose These...
IND Vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: From ₹316 Crore Loss To Bilateral Ban - ICC Can Impose These...
Josh Hazlewood Likely To Miss Early Stages Of T20 World Cup; Australia Add Sean Abbott As Travelling...
Josh Hazlewood Likely To Miss Early Stages Of T20 World Cup; Australia Add Sean Abbott As Travelling...
'Abhishek, Ishan Maar Maar Ke...': Netizens Troll 'Dara Hua' Pakistan For IND vs PAK T20 WC Boycott
'Abhishek, Ishan Maar Maar Ke...': Netizens Troll 'Dara Hua' Pakistan For IND vs PAK T20 WC Boycott
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: 'Pretty Disgraceful,' Says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor After Pakistan...
IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Row: 'Pretty Disgraceful,' Says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor After Pakistan...